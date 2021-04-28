ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Indy's Chris Martenet has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #356, Orlando at Indy, on April 26.

Martenet is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of a kneeing infraction at 3:18 of the second period.

Martenet will miss Indy's games at Wheeling tonight (April 28) and vs. Fort Wayne (May 2).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

