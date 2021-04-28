Hello Neumann, Americans Win in Overtime

April 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, won a dramatic overtime thriller on Tuesday night at Allen Event Center 3-2, as Brett Neumann scored with 0.8 seconds left on the clock in the extra session to give the Americans the win.

"I was just hoping I could get the puck in the net before the horn went off," said Neumann. "We knew we had a chance if we could get the puck into their end quickly. Hats off to the boys for not giving up on the play."

Spencer Asuchak had a big night for Allen with a goal and an assist. Asuchak scored shorthanded in the first period to put the Americans up 1-0. Tulsa would tie the game twice before the dramatic overtime session. The victory was the Americans 31st of the season.

Jake Paterson was back between the pipes for the Americans, stopping 17 of 19 Tulsa shots. Former Americans goalie Hayden Hawkey made the start for Tulsa, stopping 30 shots in defeat.

The Americans continue the homestand on Friday night against the Wichita Thunder at 7:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 28, 2021

Hello Neumann, Americans Win in Overtime - Allen Americans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.