ECHL Postpones Tonight's Solar Bears at Icemen Game
April 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The ECHL has announced that the Orlando Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen game scheduled for tonight at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena at 7 p.m. has been postponed, per league Health and Safety Protocols.
The ECHL is working with the Solar Bears and Icemen to reschedule the game to a later date.
