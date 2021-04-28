ECHL Postpones Tonight's Solar Bears at Icemen Game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The ECHL has announced that the Orlando Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen game scheduled for tonight at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena at 7 p.m. has been postponed, per league Health and Safety Protocols.

The ECHL is working with the Solar Bears and Icemen to reschedule the game to a later date.

