Bednard Called up to Syracuse Crunch

April 28, 2021







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Swamp Rabbits goaltender Ryan Bednard has been recalled to the American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch by the Florida Panthers. Bednard currently leads all ECHL goaltenders in wins (19), shutouts (4), minutes (1,952) and total saves (867).

The four-time Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week recipient currently holds a 19-6-7 record with a 2.46 goals-against average and .916 save percentage. Last season, Bednard played eight games with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds and posted a 4-3-0 record.

Bednard, 24, is in his second professional season after three collegiate campaigns at Bowling Green State University. The Macomb, Michigan native was selected in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers in the 7th round.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to action on Friday, April 30 to kickoff a three-game homestand versus Jacksonville. Ticket information is available online at swamprabbits.com.

