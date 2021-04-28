Thunder Announces Leadership Group; White Named Captain

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the leadership group for the stretch run of the 2020-21 season.

Ryan White has been named as the 31st captain in team history. White joined the team on March 30 and has appeared in 12 games. The native of Brandon, Manitoba recently played in his 600th professional contest.Â

"Well, first and foremost I'm honored," commented White. "We already have a great group of leaders. It's been really easy for me to come in here and be myself. It starts with Coach Ramsay and Coach Gurskis, their expectations of being a good teammate and that trickles down through our group. With Fournier, Weselowski, Graves, Gagnon and Dorowicz, we already have a leadership group that values the same things I value as a player and that's being a teammate first and individual second. If we take care of each other and pull the rope the right way together every night, we can achieve success."

Stefan Fournier is in his second year as a Player/Assistant Coach. He is currently fourth on the team in scoring with 33 points (17g, 16a). The Dorval, Quebec native had a career year last season, scoring 24 goals and 42 points.

Jacob Graves, Riley Weselowski, Mathieu Gagnon and Spencer Dorowicz have all donned the alternate captain throughout the season.

The Thunder returns home tonight to host Utah at 7:05 p.m.

