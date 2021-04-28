Thunder Starts Week with 6-2 Win vs. Utah

Wichita Thunder congregate after a goal

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita scored three in the second and three in the third en-route to a 6-2 victory over Utah on Wednesday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Peter Crinella led the way with three points and 11 other players found the scoresheet. Evan Buitenhuis earned his 10th win of the year, stopping 33 shots.

Crinella scored his first at 2:55 of the second period. Alex Peters popped a long pass out to the red line. Crinella came in on a two-on-one and fired a wrist shot past Peyton Jones to make it 1-0. Travis Barron tied the game at 5:06 with a shorthanded breakaway marker. At 14:46, Dorowicz made a great play to tally his seventh of the year. He found a loose puck near the Utah line, skated on his backhand around the perimeter to the right circle and beat Jones to make it 2-1. Crinella netted his second of the frame at 18:15 to make it 3-1 with assists to Garrett Schmitz and Sean Allen.

In the third, Anthony Beauregard made it 4-1 with a highlight reel goal at 3:37. He fought through a check up the left seam and put home a pass from Cam Clarke for his 20th goal of the season. Just 34 seconds later, Ryan White scored his second of the year from between the circles to make it 5-1. Utah got one back as Cedric Pare scored at 7:15 to make it 5-2.

The Grizzlies had a late power play and pulled their goalie to make it a six-on-four. Riley Weselowski intercepted a centering pass and scored on an empty net to close the scoring.

Wichita has shorthanded goals in three of the last four games. The Thunder added three more in the third period, giving them 66 goals in the final frame.

Crinella recorded his second two-goal game of the season. Peters had two helpers. Dorowicz has goals in four of the last five games. Beauregard extended his point streak to four games (1g, 5a). Stewart pushed his point-streak to seven games with an assist.

The Thunder travels to Allen for the next three starting on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

