Wednesday's Icemen Game with Orlando Is Postponed

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The ECHL has announced that the game between the Jacksonville Icemen and the Orlando Solar Bears scheduled for Wednesday, April 28 has been postponed, per league safety protocols.

A timetable to reschedule the game has not yet been determined.

Fans who have purchased tickets to Wednesday's game will be able to retain their tickets to the rescheduled game date, or redeem their tickets to use for a future Icemen home game. Icemen staff will contact those individuals who purchased tickets for Wednesday's game in the coming days.

The Icemen will return to action on Friday when they travel to Greenville to face the Swamp Rabbits. Game time is set for 7:05 p.m. The next Icemen home game is scheduled for Wednesday, May 5 against Greenville.

