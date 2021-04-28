Nailers & Fuel Postponed Due to Health & COVID-19 Protocols
April 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV- The ECHL, the Wheeling Nailers, and the Indy Fuel have announced that their game on Wednesday night has been postponed due to ECHL Health and COVID-19 Protocols. All three parties are working on establishing a date for the game to be made up.
Tickets from Wednesday's game can be used for the make-up date.
The home-and-home series between the Nailers and Fort Wayne Komets is still on as scheduled, with the teams playing on Friday in Fort Wayne at 8:00, then in Wheeling on Saturday at 7:10.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 28, 2021
- Nailers & Fuel Postponed Due to Health & COVID-19 Protocols - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Transactions - April 28 - ECHL
- Thunder Announces Leadership Group; White Named Captain - Wichita Thunder
- Bednard Called up to Syracuse Crunch - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Wichita on Wednesday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Wednesday's Icemen Game with Orlando Is Postponed - Jacksonville IceMen
- ECHL Postpones Tonight's Solar Bears at Icemen Game - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Hello Neumann, Americans Win in Overtime - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.