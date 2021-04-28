Nailers & Fuel Postponed Due to Health & COVID-19 Protocols

WHEELING, WV- The ECHL, the Wheeling Nailers, and the Indy Fuel have announced that their game on Wednesday night has been postponed due to ECHL Health and COVID-19 Protocols. All three parties are working on establishing a date for the game to be made up.

Tickets from Wednesday's game can be used for the make-up date.

The home-and-home series between the Nailers and Fort Wayne Komets is still on as scheduled, with the teams playing on Friday in Fort Wayne at 8:00, then in Wheeling on Saturday at 7:10.

