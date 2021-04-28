Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Wichita on Wednesday Night

April 28, 2021

Utah Grizzlies (23-18-5-6, 57 points, .548 win %) @ Wichita Thunder (33-15-5-1, 72 points, .667 win%)

Grizzlies Game #53. INTRUST Bank Arena. April 28, 2021. 6:05 pm MST. Mixlr/FloSports.

Referee: Andrew Bruggeman

Linesman: Mitchell Hunt, Dan Kovachik

Where to See and Hear the Game

You can catch every game on Flohockey.TV, the new home for ECHL.TV. The games can also be heard on Mixlr, the new audio broadcast home for Grizzlies hockey.

Watch Live: https://www.flohockey.tv/

Listen Live: https://mixlr.com/utah-grizzlies

It's a Wednesday stop on the Grizzlies road trip at Wichita. It's the 9th and final meeting between the clubs.

Garrett Metcalf Named League Goaltender of the Week

The Salt Lake City native won the Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Week honors for April 19-26 after Metcalf saved 51 of 54 shots in 2 games last weekend at Allen. Garrett saved 24 of 26 shots in a 4-2 Utah won on April 23. 2 days later he saved 27 of 28 in a 2-1 Grizz win.

Grizzlies signed Metcalf on March 16th. He was born in Salt Lake City on March 5th, 1996. Metcalf was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the 6th round, 179th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He played with Long Island University in the 2020-21 season and had a 2-7 record with a .901 save percentage and a 4.02 GAA. Metcalf also played in 2 seasons at Mercyhurst University in 2019 and 2020. Garrett has good size at 6'4" and 190 pounds.

Metcalf has kept the Grizzlies in all 5 games he's played in. Metcalf has allowed only 8 goals in 6 games, a 1.33 goals against average with a .955 save percentage (171 of 179).

March 28 vs Tulsa - saved 24 of 25. Grizz won 2-1 in overtime.

April 10 at Wichita - saved 27 of 28. Grizz lost 1-0.

April 11 at Wichita - saved 36 of 37. Grizz won 2-1.

April 16 vs KC - saved 33 of 35. Grizz lost 2-1.

April 23 at Allen - saved 24 of 26. Grizz won 4-2.

April 25 at Allen - saved 27 of 28. Grizz won 2-1.

Last Week

Utah won 2 of the 3 games at Allen last weekend. Utah won 4-2 on April 23rd as Ty Lewis and Charlie Gerard each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Allen won 4-2 on April 24th. Utah won 2-1 last Sunday to win the series. Charlie Gerard had a goal in each of the 3 games last weekend and had a great case to win the league's player of the week honors with 5 points (3 goals, 2 assists) in the series at Allen.

Last Week's Games

Friday, April 23, 2021 - Utah 4 Allen 2 - Ty Lewis and Charlie Gerard each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Mitch Maxwell had 2 assists. Garrett Metcalf saved 24 of 26 to earn his 3rd win of the season.

Saturday, April 24, 2021 - Utah 2 Allen 4. Charlie Gerard and Travis Barron each scored a goal. Gerard ended the evening with 1 goal and 1 assist. Utah outshot Allen 35 to 27, including a 19 to 4 shot advantage in the 3rd period. Utah went 1 for 3 on the power play while Allen went 2 for 5.

Sunday, April 25, 2021 - Utah at Allen. 1:05 pm. - Grizzlies are now 10-2-0-1 in the 3rd game of a series. Charlie Gerard scored the GWG 4:48 into the 3rd period. Cole Fraser scored first for Utah with 15 seconds left in the second period.

This Week's Games

Wednesday - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm.

Friday, April 30, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

Saturday, May 1, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

Next Week's Games

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Friday, May 7, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Saturday, May 8, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

All times Mountain.

Lots of Shots

Utah has taken 348 shots over the last 9 games. The Grizzlies took 119 shots in the 3 game series at Wichita on April 9-11.

Grizzlies Getting in a Groove Early

Utah has scored first in each of their last 7 games.

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 23-18-5-6

Home record: 13-6-3-3

Road record: 10-12-2-3

Win percentage: .548 (4th in Western Conference).

Streak: Won 1.

Standings Points: 57

Last 10: 5-4-1

Goals per game: 2.85 (11th). Goals for: 148

Goals against per game: 3.13 (Tied for 10th). Goals against: 163

Shots per game: 33.58 (2nd). Utah has taken 348 shots in the last 9 games.

Shots against per game: 29.90 (4th).

Power Play: 17.2 % - 36 for 209 (6th).

Penalty Kill: 82.1 % - 152 for 186 (8th).

Penalty Minutes: 651 (12.52 per game).

Shorthanded Goals: 5 (Tied for 8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 7 (Tied for 8th)

Players Used: 47.

Attendance: 43,020 (1,721 per game).

Record When Scoring First: 16-7-2-1. Utah has scored first in each of their last 7 games.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 16 10

Opposition 7 19

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Matthew Boucher (19)

Assists: Boucher (24)

Points: Boucher (43)

Plus/Minus: Jack Jenkins (+12)

PIM: Teigan Zahn (73)

Power Play Points: Ryan Lowney/Pat Cannone (13) AJ White leads team with 6 power play goals.

Shots on Goal: Matthew Boucher (171) - Tied for 3rd in league.

Shooting Percentage: AJ White (13.8 %) - Minimum 30 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Pat Cannone/Nick Henry/Matthew Boucher/Cedric Pare/Ryan Lowney (2)

Wins: Brad Barone/Kevin Carr/Peyton Jones (5)

Save %: Garrett Metcalf (.955) - Minimum 4 games

Goals Against Average: Metcalf (1.33). - Minimum 4 games

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 45 57 42 2 2 148 Utah Grizzlies 575 602 528 39 1744

Opposition 49 58 45 5 6 163 Opposition 482 573 453 41 1549

Roster

Forwards: Travis Barron, Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Charlie Gerard, Hayden Hodgson, Matt Hoover, Christian Horn, Jack Jenkins, Ty Lewis, Mitch Maxwell, Cedric Pare, Jared Pike, Joe Wegwerth. AJ White.

Defenseman: Brandon Fehd, Cole Fraser, Garrett Johnston, Alex Lepkowski, Ryan Lowney, Michael Prapavessis, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Kevin Carr, Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf.

Active Streaks

Goal Streaks: Charlie Gerard (3), Cole Fraser, Pat Cannone (1).

Assist Streaks: Ty Lewis (3), Alex Lepkowski (1)

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Gerard, Lewis (3), Cannone (2).

Boucher Enjoying the Home Cooking Maverik Center

Matthew Boucher has a point in 11 of his last 12 home games.

Pat Cannone Has Been Consistent

Cannone has a point in 8 of his last 11 games. Pat has missed the last 3 games.

Multiple Point games

10 - Matthew Boucher

6- Charlie Gerard

5 - Trey Bradley, Riley Woods, Cedric Pare.

4- Pat Cannone, Hunter Skinner.

3 - Miles Gendron, Matt Hoover, Ryan Lowney, AJ White, Ty Lewis.

2 - Diego Cuglietta, Nick Henry, Joe Wegwerth, Travis Barron, Mitch Maxwell.

1 - Jack Jenkins, Alex Lepkowski, Braylon Shmyr, Ian Scheid, Matt Abt, Ryker Killins, Josh Dickinson, Brayden Gelsinger, Brandon Fehd, Hayden Hodgson.

Many Home Games to End Season

Utah is at home for 11 of the final 17 games in the regular season. Utah is in the middle of a 6 game road trip. Utah will have 19 games remaining in the regular season after Wednesday's game at Wichita.

2020-21 Number of Times Grizzlies Face Different Opponents

Allen - 18 games.

Rapid City - 16 games.

Tulsa - 12 games.

Kansas City - 11 games.

Wichita - 9 games.

Fort Wayne - 3 games at Maverik Center from June 3-5.

Wheeling - 3 games. Only 3 games vs an Eastern Conference opponent.

#Boucher4ROY

Matthew Boucher has put together a season worthy of the league's Rookie of the Year honors. Boucher currently leads all league rookies in goals (19), points (43) and shots on goal (171). He not only leads the league in all those categories but he has a wide margin in a few of them. Boucher leads the team and all league rookies with 10 multiple point games.

Among Rookies

Goals - 19 (1st) - 2nd is Wichita's Jay Dickman with 14.

Assists - 24 - 2nd in the league. 1 assist behind Orlando's Joseph Garreffa.

Points - 43 (1st) - 2nd is Dickman with 37.

Shots on goal - 171 (1st) - 2nd is Dickman with 127.

4 Have Double Digit Goal Seasons

Matthew Boucher (19), Cedric Pare (13), Charlie Gerard (13) and Pat Cannone (10) each have a double digit goal season. AJ White has 9 goals on the year. Gerard had a goal in each of the 3 games this weekend at Allen.

Utah Series vs Wichita

It's the 9th and final time these teams will meet this season. Current Wichita goaltender Evan Buitenhuis played in 2 games against Wichita as a member of the Grizzlies. He stopped 53 of 56 shots against the Thunder, including a 24 for 25 performance in a 6-1 Utah win. Buitenhuis saved 39 of 43 on Friday night for Wichita and got a 53 save shutout on April 10th.

5 of the 8 games have been decided by 1 goal.

Wichita has outscored Utah 19 to 17 in the season series.

February 12, 2021 - Wichita 3 @ Utah 2 (Shootout) - Diego Cuglietta and AJ White tally goals for Utah.

February 13, 2021 - Wichita 4 @ Utah 2 - Braylon Shmyr and Jack Jenkins each score a goal. Utah outshot Wichita 31 to 26.

February 14, 2021 - Wichita 1 @ Utah 6 - Matthew Boucher had 2 goals and 1 assist.

March 5, 2021 - Utah 0 @ Wichita 3 - Evan Weninger 38 save shutout.

March 6, 2021 - Utah 3 @ Wichita 4 - Josh Dickinson, Miles Gendron and Hunter Skinner score goals in the loss.

April 9, 2021 - Utah 4 @ Wichita 5 - AJ White, Matt Hoover, Pat Cannone and Matthew Boucher scored in the loss. Utah outshot Wichita 43 to 36.

April 10, 2021 - Utah 0 @ Wichita 1 - Utah outshot Wichita 53 to 28.

April 11, 2021 - Utah 2 @ Wichita 1 - AJ White and Trey Bradley score goals. Garrett Metcalf saved 36 of 37 in the win.

May I Interest You in a 1 Goal Game?

29 of the 52 games Utah has played this season have been 1 goal contests. 9 of the last 13 games have been decided by 1 goal.

Grizzlies Among League leaders

Matthew Boucher leads all rookies in goals (19), points (43) and shots on goal (171). Boucher's 24 assists are 2nd among league rookies. Boucher's 43 points rank 7th overall in the league. Pare is 3rd in shots among rookies with 122 and is 5th in points (29) and 4th in goals (13). Charlie Gerard is 4th in shots among rookies (118). Ryan Lowney is 3rd among league defenseman with 8 goals. Lowney leads all league defenseman with 5 power play goals.

