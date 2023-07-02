Whitefield Walk-Off Hit Secures Series Win

July 2, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - In a marathon game, the Kansas City Monarchs' only lead was on a walk-off. Center fielder Aaron Whitefield delivered a 10th-inning single to win the game 12-11 over the Winnipeg Goldeyes Sunday.

The Monarchs faced three deficits and overcame all three to keep it close. In the end, the 10th inning comeback sealed the victory for the Monarchs.

Newcomer Brian O'Grady continued his hot start as a Monarch. O'Grady finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs including a solo homer in the sixth inning.

The Monarchs improve to 29-17 to maintain the best record in the American Association. The Monarchs are now 5-1 against Winnipeg in 2023.

Winnipeg got the scoring started in the second inning. After loading the bases, an error on Peter Maris scored a run. A throwing error on Jan Hernandez scored two more runs. RBI singles from Tra Holmes and Max Murphy made it 5-0 Goldeyes in the second.

O'Grady hit an RBI double in the second to make it 5-1 Goldeyes. A Jacob Robson groundout also scored a run. It was 5-2 Winnipeg after two innings.

The Monarchs would continue to drive in runs in the third inning. Peter Maris knocked an RBI triple to cut the Goldeyes lead to two. A Chris Herrmann RBI double then scored Maris, making it 5-4 Winnipeg after three.

Maris would continue to make an impact with an RBI sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. It was all tied 5-5 after five innings.

Winnipeg retook the lead on an RBI single from Andy Armstrong in the sixth. A three-run home run from Hidekel Gonzalez pushed the Goldeyes lead to 9-5 later in the frame.

But the Monarchs did not quit once again. Back-to-back home runs from O'Grady and Gavin Collins made it 9-7. Whitefield would then single and steal two bases before a LJ Hatch RBI sac fly scored Whitefield. It was 9-8 after six innings.

Winnipeg got their lead back to two in the seventh on a solo home run from Jackson Smith, his second of the year.

The Monarchs rallied again in the eighth inning. After hits from Collins and Hatch put men on first and second, a wild pitch scored Collins to make it 10-9. Odubel Herrera singled to tie the game at 10.

The game headed to extras, and the Goldeyes would add a run in the top of the 10th on an RBI single from Dayson Croes. That made it 11-10 before the Monarchs final comeback of the contest.

Collins hit an RBI single to tie it 11-11 on the first batter of the inning, plating bonus runner Brian O'Grady Then the Whitefield RBI single brought in Collins to walk it off for the Monarchs.

Matt Hartman got the win (1-1) and Samuel Adames got the loss (0-2).

UP NEXT: The Monarchs begin a three-game series versus the Sioux Falls Canaries. Game one of the series is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at Legends Field

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.