Perry Exceptional in Railroaders' 1-0 Shutout

CLEBURNE, TX - Stellar pitching and spectacular defensive plays were the themes in the Railroaders' 1-0 shutout victory over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Saturday, July 1 from La Moderna Field.

There wasn't much offensive production throughout the entirety of the game, but the defense and pitching were great. In the top of the first, Railroaders' starter Travis Perry snagged a hard ground ball up the middle by Alec Olund with his bare right hand, robbing him of a base hit. In that same frame, Manuel Boscan drilled a ball deep into the left-center field gap that Zach Nehrir tracked down. He managed to hold onto the ball after leaping and hitting the wall.

In the following half inning, the Railroaders scored the lone run of the game. After the bases were loaded on a Jose Sermo walk, Hill Alexander drove in Brian Klein with a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 1-0.

Cleburne needed no more runs in the game as Perry and the bullpen shut the RedHawks' offense down. Perry went seven innings and allowed just three hits and no runs. He struck out five and walked two.

The bullpen was great as well. Brendan Bell and Nick Gardewine combined to go two innings, allowing no hits and no runs while striking out two and walking one.

Perry was awarded the victory for his efforts while Kevin McGovern got the tough luck loss. Gardewine earned his second save after shutting the door in the top of the ninth.

The Railroaders conclude their six-game series against the RedHawks tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. Pregame coverage will begin at 5:45 p.m. on aabaseball.tv and on the Railroader Broadcast Network on Mixlr.

