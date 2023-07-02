Milkmen Rally Falls Just Short Sunday Afternoon

FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Milwaukee Milkmen rally fell just short in the ninth inning Sunday afternoon in their series closer to the Lake Country Dockhounds. The Milkmen still took the series however after winning the first two games.

Final Score: Milwaukee Milkmen 1, Lake Country DockHounds 3.

Frankie Bartow started on the mound for the Milkmen and went seven innings in his ninth start of the season. He gave up one unearned run in the fourth inning before letting two more score in the seventh. He still had a great performance giving up just six hits while striking out five.

The Milkmen offense collected seven hits on the day but found themselves scoreless going into the bottom of the ninth inning. Milwaukee then started a rally with back-to-back doubles from Aaron Hill and Cam Redding, the latter of which scored Hill.

Reggie Pruitt Jr. was then hit by a pitch that then brought the winning run to the plate, but back-to-back strikeouts closed the game 3-1 for Lake Country.

The Milkmen will now take a day off before embarking on a road trip to Fargo-Moorhead, and Winnipeg.

"It's gonna be a tough trip," Milkmen manager Anthony Barone said of the upcoming series. "Fargo is gonna be good and Winnipeg is playing well too so big games ahead of us."

After the road trip, the Milkmen will return to Franklin Field on the 11th for a series against the Chicago Dogs. We hope to see you soon!

