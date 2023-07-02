Cougars Cruise Past Gary to Clinch Series

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars earned a series victory over the Gary SouthShore Railcats with a 6-2 win on Sunday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. With the win, Kane County (23-23) improved to .500 on the season.

On the mound, the Cougars benefitted from a second straight quality start, this time by right-hander Tyler Beardsley (4-2). Beardsley earned the win by allowing just two runs on five hits across seven innings of work and tied a season-high with seven strikeouts.

For the second straight night, the Cougars jumped out to an early lead against Gary (19-28) starter Edward Cuello (1-5). Josh Allen led off the ballgame by drawing a walk followed by an Armond Upshaw single to put runners at first and second. After J.D. Osborne grounded into a fielder's choice, Jonah Davis knocked in the first run of the ballgame with an RBI single through the right side. Later in the inning, Gio Brusa hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Osborne to make it 2-0.

Gary scored its lone two runs of the ballgame in the top of the fourth. With one out, Gio Diaz and Jackson Valera hit back-to-back singles to put runners at the corners. Then, LG Castillo poked another single to score Diaz and make it 2-1. Jesus Marriaga then hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Valera to tie the game at two.

After the Railcats rally, it would be all Cougars the rest of the way. Kane County took the lead in the fifth, as Allen doubled to left field before Osborne singled him home to make it 3-2. In the sixth, the Cougars added two more runs to the lead. Daniel Wasinger led off the frame with a single before Pete Kozma doubled into the right field corner to put two runners in scoring position. Then, Galli Cribbs Jr. singled to score Wasinger and push the lead to two runs. A sacrifice fly by Allen rounded out the scoring in the sixth and made it 5-2.

The Cougars went on to add a final run in the seventh as Osborne doubled to lead off the inning and came home two batters later on another double by Brusa, who finished the night 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Working with a 6-2 lead, the bullpen provided two scoreless innings in relief of Beardsley. Daniel Bies tossed a perfect eighth inning and CJ Carter followed it up with a scoreless ninth to end the ballgame.

