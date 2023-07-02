Cougars Take Down RailCats in Game Two

Geneva, IL - The Gary SouthShore RailCats (19-27) created ample opportunities at the plate, but they could not cash in against a stingy Kane County Cougars (22-23) pitching staff as they suffered a 6-1 defeat.

Despite matching Kane County's seven hits and producing base runners in seven different innings, the opposition arms continued to make quality pitches in key situations to turn the RailCats aside.

The Cougar offense utilized their plate discipline right away to pull ahead in their first turn at bat. Though they managed just one hit in the bottom of the first, four walks helped them score three times to supply starting pitcher C.J. Eldred with an early cushion.

Gary SouthShore broke through themselves in the top of the fourth as a Francisco Del Valle double scored Jackson Valera, but Kane County responded by plating a pair in the bottom of the inning. A fielder's choice and single neutralized the RailCats tally, providing the Cougars a 5-1 edge.

Kane County struck once again in the bottom of the sixth to add to their lead. A sacrifice fly supplied the final run of the contest, giving them the final push necessary to finish off the win.

