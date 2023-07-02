Goldeyes Fall to Monarchs in Extra Innings

KANSAS CITY, KS - The Kansas City Monarchs (29-17) defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 12-11 in ten innings Sunday afternoon at Legends Field.

Centre fielder Aaron Whitefield's bloop single to centre field in the bottom of the tenth inning brought third baseman Gavin Collins home with the winning run. Kansas City tied the game two batters earlier when Collins singled up the middle to score first baseman Brian O'Grady.

Winnipeg (19-27) took an 11-10 lead in the top of the tenth on third baseman Dayson Croes' single to right field that drove in second baseman Brynn Martinez.

The Monarchs twice overcame deficits of at least four runs, with the Goldeyes leading 5-0 after the top of the second inning, and 9-5 entering the home half of the sixth.

There were four home runs in the game. Winnipeg first baseman Hidekel Gonzalez hit his seventh of the season - a three-run shot to right field in the sixth that gave the Goldeyes a 9-5 lead. Catcher Jackson Smith led off the seventh inning with his second of the year, also to right field, that made the score Winnipeg 10 Kansas City 8. O'Grady and Collins went back-to-back to start the bottom of the sixth inning for the Monarchs.

Matt Hartman (1-1), Kansas City's fifth pitcher of the afternoon, was the winner while Samuel Adames (0-2) was charged with the loss for Winnipeg.

The Goldeyes now travel to Sioux City, Iowa where they will open a three-game series against the Explorers at Lewis & Clark Park Monday at 7:05 p.m. Marc-André Habeck (1-1, 4.45 ERA) is expected to start for Winnipeg with fellow right-hander Trenton Toplikar (1-1, 4.29 ERA) getting the call for Sioux City. All the action can be heard on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca with Doug Greenwald on air with the pre-game show at 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg returns home Friday, July 7 when the Milwaukee Milkmen visit Shaw Park.

