Dogs' Late-Game Comebacks Falls Short Against Sioux Falls

ROSEMONT, ILL. - The Sioux Falls Canaries defeated the Chicago Dogs 6-5 Saturday night at Impact Field. The loss brings the Dogs to 23-22 this season.

Sioux Falls starting pitcher Mitchell Walters threw a strong six innings. He continuously diced through Dogs hitters and accumulated 11 strikeouts, while only surrendering four hits and two earned runs.

Josh Altmann went 3-4 with two home runs and 3 RBI. The blasts - No. 11 and 12 on the season - place Altmann top-three in the American Association in home runs. Altmann has consistently been one of the most prolific hitters in the league since he entered in 2021.

The Dogs nearly made a comeback. Chicago rallied three runs in the final two innings, after trailing 6-2 through the seventh. Altmann's second long ball shortened the Canaries' lead to 6-4, and Cody Bohanek raced around the bases on a General McArthur IV single to center field to make it 6-5.

With McArthur IV at second base with two outs, Ryan Lidge struck out looking to end the game.

The Dogs scored in the fifth and sixth innings against Walters. Bottcher opened the scoring for Chicago by scorching a two-out double to left field, which brought home Luke Mangieri. Altmann's first home run of the night made it a 5-2 game.

Dogs starting pitcher Ryan O'Reilly lasted 3.2 innings and allowed eight hits, five earned runs and struck out five Canaries.

Chicago's bullpen was dominant. Four relief pitchers tossed 5.1 innings of relief, only surrendered three hits and struck out seven Sioux Falls hitters.

The strikeout was the name of the game Saturday night. The two teams totaled 28 strikeouts, including a season-high 16 by the Dogs. At the same time, the Dogs struck out 12 Canaries - the second-most in a game this season.

The Dogs look to win their first series since June 21 against the Kane County Cougars Sunday afternoon at Impact Field. The first pitch is at 3 p.m. with pregame catch on the field beginning at 1:30 p.m.

