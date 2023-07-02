'Dogs Sweep Explorers to Cap Winning Homestand

July 2, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, Nebraska - RHP Zach Keenan allowed one run over seven innings, RF Connor Panas extended his hitting streak to 11 with a grand slam, and the 'Dogs swept the Sioux City Explorers with a 12-1 win at Haymarket Park on Sunday afternoon.

Keenan allowed just four hits seven innings for the second time this year and the 'Dogs (23-22) tied for their largest win of the year to complete the first sweep over Sioux City (21-25) since August 2017. Lincoln finished the seven-game homestand with a four-game win streak.

The 'Dogs took a 3-0 lead when LF Aaron Takacs hit a three-run homer in the 2nd inning. 1B Yanio Perez made it 4-0 with an RBI double in the 3rd and 2B Nate Samson followed with an RBI single to make it 5-0.

Sioux City scored its only run in the 4th inning on a sacrifice fly from DH Wilfredo Gimenez in the 4th, but the 'Dogs answered with a two-run double in the 6th inning.

Panas's grand slam came in the 7th inning and extended his team-best hitting streak to 11. The 'Dogs added an unearned run on an error with two outs in the 8th.

LHP David Zoz pitched a scoreless 8th inning and RHP Nic Laio tossed a scoreless 9th inning.

The 'Dogs hit the road for a six-game road trip that begins on Monday night in Cleburne, Texas. First pitch is scheduled for 7:06 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

The Saltdogs are back in 2023! Single-game tickets for all games are on sale now. Reserve your seats now by calling 402-474-BALL (2255) or order on-line at Saltdogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.