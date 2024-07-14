Whitecaps Swept in Wisconsin

July 14, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







APPLETON, WI - The West Michigan Whitecaps finished their week in Appleton with a 5-3 loss to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in front of 4,980 fans at Neuroscience Group Field on Sunday.

The Whitecaps, who managed just five runs during the five-game series in Wisconsin, were unable to come up with a victory during the week and head into the All-Star Break with a five-game losing streak - tied for their longest losing skid of the season. Sunday's game continued the contest that began on Saturday, with play beginning in the second inning. The decision was made to cancel Sunday's regularly scheduled contest, and it will not be rescheduled, as the two teams will not play again for the remainder of the 2024 regular season.

The Whitecaps tallied the game's first run, as Danny Serretti's RBI-single plated Patrick Lee in the second inning to help West Michigan take a 1-0 lead, but it was all Timber Rattlers from then on. After a Luke Adams RBI-single tied the game in the third, the T-Rats blew the game open with a four-run fifth, highlighted by a two-run double by Felix Valerio to extend Wisconsin's advantage to 5-1. In the seventh, Serretti and Dom Johnson each blasted solo homers to get the 'Caps back within striking distance, and the Whitecaps had a chance to take the lead in the ninth with the bases loaded and two outs, but Luis Santana's liner down the right field line was ruled just foul, leading to a groundout to end the ballgame and finishing the T-Rats five-game sweep.

The Whitecaps finish their eight-game road trip with a record of 2-6, drop to an even 10-10 in the second half and down to 41-45 overall, while Wisconsin jumps to 56-30 on the season and 14-6 in the second half. Alexander Cornielle (6-3) tossed two scoreless innings in collecting his sixth win of the season, while Carlos Marcano (2-9) gave up five Timber Rattlers runs in taking his ninth loss. Serretti, Johnson, and Jim Jarvis recorded a pair of hits for the 'Caps in a losing cause.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps are set to enjoy the Major League All-Star Break before returning to LMCU Ballpark for a nine-game homestand, beginning with a three-game series against the Dayton Dragons beginning next Friday at 6:35 pm. Tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

