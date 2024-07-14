Sky Carp Rally for 3-2 Victory

BELOIT - The Sky Carp went into the All-Star Break on a high note on Sunday afternoon with a 3-2 victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels at ABC Supply Stadium.

After allowing a pair of runs in the first inning, the Sky Carp pitching staff was nearly immaculate, throwing eight innings and allowing just two hits of shutout baseball.

Carlos Santiago drilled a two-run homer to right field to tie the game in the fourth inning, and Mark Coley gave the Carp a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning with a single to right field.

After surrendering a pair of runs in the first inning, the Sky Carp bullpen was outstanding.

Yeuris Jimenez (three innings), Edgar Sanchez (two innings), Kyle Crigger (two innings) and Josh White (one inning) combined for eight scoreless frames with Crigger (5-0) picking up the win and White (second save) closing things out.

The victory meant the Sky Carp took the series four games to two over the Kernels.

The Sky Carp will now enjoy four days off before traveling to Peoria to take on the Chiefs on Friday night.

GAME NOTABLES:

- The Beloit Health System Club was completely refurbished to resemble a classic Wisconsin Supper Club, while the menu was altered to reflect the Wisconsin tradition as well. While the Supper Clubbers promotion was technically Friday night, the Club retains its setup for the weekend.

- Drevdahl Auto Parts gave out hats to the first 500 fans in attendance.

- The Sky Carp will be back in town Tuesday, July 23 for a six-game homestand with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the High-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

