South Bend Tops Dragons 7-0 to Snap Dayton's 5-Game Winning Streak

July 14, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio - The South Bend pitchers combined to allow just three hits as the Cubs defeated the Dayton Dragons 7-0 on Sunday afternoon. The game was shortened by rain to seven and one-half innings.

The loss snapped the Dragons five-game winning streak. They went 5-1 in the six-game series with South Bend.

A crowd of 7,733 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The Dragons second half record fell to 13-8 with the loss. They began the day with a lead of two and one-half games over West Michigan in the second half playoff race.

South Bend took command of the game early, scoring a run in the top of the first inning and two more in the second inning. The Cubs added two in the fifth to jump ahead 5-0, and then got solo home runs from Brian Kalmer in the sixth and Parker Chavers in the seventh to close out the scoring.

The Dragons collected just three hits. Sal Stewart had a pair of doubles for Dayton while Carlos Jorge had a bunt single.

Dragons starter Mason Pelio suffered the loss in his Midwest League debut. Pelio went three innings, allowing three hits and three runs (two earned) with two walks and one strikeout.

Up Next : The Dragons do not play over the next four nights in accordance with the Major League All-Star break. They will return to action on Friday, July 19 at West Michigan against the Whitecaps at 6:35 p.m. Jose Franco (0-1, 3.43) will start for Dayton.

The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, July 23 at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The Dragons will host Fort Wayne at 7:05 pm in the start to a six-game series. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air : All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

