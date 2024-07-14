Chiefs Bats Fall Silent in 6-1 Defeat

July 14, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







DAVENPORT, IA - The Peoria Chiefs mustered up just two hits Sunday in a 6-1 loss to the Quad Cities River Bandits, the final game leading up to the MLB All-Star break.

Peoria jumped out of the gates to a 1-0 lead, but the offense peaked there. Alex Iadisernia led off the game with a ground-rule double to left field. He scored two batters later when Leonardo Bernal grounded into a double play.

The Chiefs, who led the Midwest League in batting average dating back to July 1, recorded only one hit the rest of the way and got a runner to third only once.

Peoria hurler Darlin Saladin made his fourth High-A start on Sunday and his third against Quad Cities. Saladin punched out five batters his first time through the order, but the River Bandits had a gameplan second time through. After a Jack Pineda single and a Carter Jensen walk, Jared Dickey's three-run homer gave the Bandits a 3-1 lead and some separation.

In the bottom of the fifth, the top of the Quad Cities order again proved pesky. Jensen quickly cashed in a Pineda double with a line drive single to right. Later in the inning, Dickey came around to score on a Trevor Werner RBI hit, pushing the lead to 5-1. Saladin whiffed Carson Roccaforte to end his day after 4 2/3 innings. He recorded eight strikeouts for his fourth consecutive start, becoming the first Midwest League pitcher to accomplish the feat this season.

Quad Cities plated an additional run in the bottom of the eighth off of Peoria bullpenner Tanner Jacobson. A Justin Johnson single made it 6-1.

Bandits starter Frank Mozzicato earned the win, scattering both of the Peoria hits. He whiffed five batters to log the win. In three starts against the Chiefs this season, Mozzicato has allowed just six hits.

Following the mid-week hiatus, the Chiefs return to action Friday at Dozer Park. The Chiefs welcome in the Beloit Sky Carp for a three-game series Friday's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.