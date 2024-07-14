Beloit Tops Cedar Rapids in Series Finale 3-2

July 14, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Beloit, WI - The Sky Carp bullpen shut out the Kernels across the final eight innings as Beloit came from behind to take the series finale over Cedar Rapids 3-2.

For the first time in the series, Cedar Rapids got on the board first. In the top of the first inning Sunday, a Ricardo Olivar walk and a Gabriel Gonzalez single put runners on the corners with one out for Rubel Cespedes, who lifted the Kernels on top 1-0 with an RBI single. After a Jay Harry walk loaded the bases, Misael Urbina produced a run by walking with the bases full to extend the Cedar Rapids lead to 2-0.

But that would be the only offense for the Kernles all afternoon. Through innings 2-9, the Sky Carp bullpen did not allow a run on just two Kernels hits the rest of the way.

Beloit got on the board for the first time in the bottom of the fourth inning. With two outs, Jorge Caballero worked a walk and came home to score a batter later on a Carlos Santiago two-run home run, which tied the game at 2-2.

That stayed the score until the bottom of the seventh. Santiago walked to begin the inning and after he stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch, he scored on a Mark Coley RBI single to put the Sky Carp on to 3-2, the score which would be the final.

The loss is the Kernels' fourth in the series against Beloit and sends Cedar Rapids to the all-star break at 50-35 and 13-8 in the second half. The Kernels return from the break at home on Friday to open a three-game series with Wisconsin. Christian MacLeod gets the start in game one opposite a Timber Rattlers starter yet to be named.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.