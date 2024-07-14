Sanchez Activated
July 14, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:
- Pitcher Yehizon Sanchez reinstated from the 7-day Injured List
The updated Lansing roster now has 28 active players and two players on the Injured List.
The Nuts play the finale of a six-game series at Lake County at 1:05 p.m., returning home next from July 19-21 for a three-game series with Great Lakes. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from July 14, 2024
- Lugs Win 4th Straight, Finalize Lake County Mastery - Lansing Lugnuts
- South Bend Tops Dragons 7-0 to Snap Dayton's 5-Game Winning Streak - Dayton Dragons
- Sanchez Activated - Lansing Lugnuts
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs. South Bend) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.