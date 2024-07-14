Sanchez Activated

July 14, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Yehizon Sanchez reinstated from the 7-day Injured List

The updated Lansing roster now has 28 active players and two players on the Injured List.

The Nuts play the finale of a six-game series at Lake County at 1:05 p.m., returning home next from July 19-21 for a three-game series with Great Lakes. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.

