Captains Drop Fourth Straight to Lugnuts in 6-4 Defeat

July 14, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - The Lake County Captains (10-10, 51-35) fell to the Lansing Lugnuts (10-11, 42-44) by a score of 6-4 on Sunday at Classic Auto Group Park, dropping this week's series 4-2 and the season series 12-6.

Lansing drew first blood in the top of the first when Lugnuts 1B Will Simpson, MLB Pipeline's No. 24 Oakland prospect, doubled and scored on a wild pitch by Lake County starter Zach Jacobs (ND). Lansing LF Cameron Masterman hit a sacrifice fly to increase the lead 2-0.

The Captains took the lead in the next half-inning. DH Jorge Burgos and 3B Jose Devers, MLB Pipeline's No. 19 Cleveland prospect, began the bottom of the second with a pair of singles. After the next two batters were retired, 1B Maick Collado blasted a three-run home run and C Johnny Tincher ripped a solo shot for back-to-back homers and a 4-2 Lake County lead.

The Lugnuts responded with four unanswered runs, scoring one in the top of the fourth on an RBI single by C Cole Conn, and three in the top of the sixth. RBI singles from DH Jonny Butler and RF Danny Bautista Jr., as well as an RBI force out from 2B Casey Yamauchi, extended the Lansing lead to 6-4.

The Captains were held to two hits in their final seven innings at the plate. LF Guy Lipscomb led off the bottom of the fifth with a single. Then, Lugnuts LHP Diego Barrera allowed a one-out single to CF Jonah Advincula in the bottom of the ninth. But Barrera retired his last two batters faced to earn his first save of the season.

Lansing RHP Grant Judkins (2-4) earned the win, pitching four one-hit innings of relief and fanning three. Lake County RHP Matt Jachec (0-2) garnered the loss, allowing four runs (three earned), striking out three, and walking one in 2.1 innings of relief.

After four days off for the MLB All-Star Break, the Captains will begin a nine-game road trip with a three-game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. First pitch for the series-opener is scheduled for Friday night at 7 p.m. from Parkview Field in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Lake County will then travel to Midland, Michigan for a six-game series against the Great Lakes Loons, which is set to begin on Tuesday, July 23 at 7:05 p.m.

All nine games will be broadcast on the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes To Know

- The Captains hit back-to-back home runs for the third time this year, previously doing so on July 5 versus Dayton (INF Alex Mooney and C Cooper Ingle) and April 20 versus Lansing (Ingle and INF Maick Collado).

- C Johnny Tincher hit his second home run of the season. This was his first since April 7 versus West Michigan, which was Lake County's first home run of the year in the team's third game of the campaign.

- OF Guy Lipscomb recorded his 19th hit in 13 games against Lansing this season.

The Lake County Captains are the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, and have been a Class A Affiliate of Cleveland since the team was founded in 2003. To find out more information about the Captains or purchase tickets, visit CaptainsBaseball.com, or call (440) 975-8085.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.