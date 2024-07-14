TinCaps' Two Three-Run Home Runs Top Loons 7-4

July 14, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps (37-50) (9-12) knocked two three-run home runs while the Great Lakes Loons (42-44) (8-12) left 10 on base in a 7-4 TinCaps win on an 80-degree partly cloudy Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond. Fort Wayne took four games in the six-game series,

- Great Lakes held the lead twice. In the first, Josue De Paula and Noah Miller singled. De Paula's first at Dow Diamond and Miller's first of three on the day. Jake Gelof plated De Paula with a sacrifice fly to center field. Miller was stranded on base.

- Peter Heubeck was the opener for Great Lakes, working around a leadoff single with three straight outs, including a strikeout. Jacob Meador pitched the next five innings. Four Fort Wayne runs were scored against him.

- The TinCaps put up a three-spot in the third. A fielders' choice and two-out single positioned Nik McClaughry. He mashed the first pitch 371 feet to deep left field. It was McClaughry's first home run in his 57th game with Fort Wayne.

- The Loons reclaimed the lead with a run in the second inning and two in the third inning. In the second, Nelson Quiroz was hit by a pitch, reached second on a passed ball, and scored on an RBI single from Jake Vogel. Noah Miller reached on a dropped third strike to reach in the third along with a Jake Gelof double. Both were plated by a Jordan Thompson RBI single.

- Fort Wayne's response was a Joshua Mears triple and another McClaughry RBI. The game was tied at four after four innings.

- The next run would not come until the ninth. Brandon Neeck worked a scoreless inning and Kelvin Ramirez retired three straight in the eighth. In the top of the ninth, Fort Wayne led off with a Kai Murphy single followed by a walk from Romeo Sanabria who entered as a pinch hitter. Nerwilian Cedeno on the third pitch he saw, clobbered it 391 feet to deep right field.

- Over the final five innings, Great Lakes stranded four on base. Jackson Smeltz secured the final five outs.

Rounding Things Out

Great Lakes went 10-5 in 15 games against the Fort Wayne TinCaps this season. It marks the fifth season in a row, that the Loons have had a winning record facing the TinCaps.

Up Next

MLB's All-Star Break means the Midwest League will not play baseball from Monday, July 15th to Thursday, July 18th. The Loons continue their season in Lansing, Michigan against the Lugnuts. The three-game series starts Friday, July 19th.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.