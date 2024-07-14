Dragons Win Back-And-Forth Thriller 6-3

Dayton, OH - In front of a crowd of more than 8,500 at Day Air Ballpark, the South Bend Cubs and Dayton Dragons played the most competitive game so far this series, in a back-and-forth thriller. South Bend fell by a final of 6-3.

Drew Gray got the start for the Cubs, and T.J. Sikkema took the ball for Dayton. The two left-handers went blow-for-blow through the first four innings, through continuous jabs at each other with scoreless frames. Each starter posted four shutout innings to start, but Dayton got on the board first.

The Dragons scored their first tally on a wild pitch, then the first of two home runs was crushed by Jose Serrano for a 3-0 lead.

South Bend's two out hitting was remarkable on Friday. Of the six hits that Sikkema allowed, five of them were with two outs. South Bend left 11 men on base on Friday, but eventually got back in it.

After leaving the bases loaded in the 6th, South Bend stormed back with a RBI single by Rafael Morel, and then a two-run triple by Brian Kalmer to tie things up. Brett Bateman, Jefferson Rojas and Kalmer all had multi-hit games. And both Bateman and Morel stretched their respective hitting streaks to six straight games.

Defensively, the Cubs also saved multiple runs. Morel made a diving catch in right field to begin the 1st inning, and Jordan Nwogu through out Victor Acosta trying to score the go ahead run on a sac fly from left field.

Out of the bullpen, Grant Kipp made his return after pitching the second game of the season for the Cubs, and subsequently being placed on the Injured List. Kipp had been rehabbing in the Arizona Complex League, and pitched a 1-2-3 6th inning in his first frame back.

Kipp exited in the 8th with a couple runners on, and Yovanny Cabrera entered. The game winning hit for Dayton came via a long home run by Logan Tanner, a three-run shot for a 6-3 lead.

In the 9th, South Bend couldn't mount a comeback, and Dayton won their fourth straight game this week. The Cubs and Dragons will get together again on Saturday night at 7:05 PM. Right-hander Will Sanders will be on the mound for South Bend.

