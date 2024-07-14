Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs. South Bend)

Sunday, July 14, 2024 l Game # 21 (87)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

South Bend Cubs (5-15, 32-54) at Dayton Dragons (13-7, 47-39)

RH Ty Johnson (0-3, 4.64) vs. RH Mason Pelio (no record)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the last game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Season Series between Dayton and South Bend: Dayton 5, South Bend 0.

Streaks : The Dragons have matched their season-high with five straight wins. They are 13-4 over their last 17 games. They are 34-20 (.630) over their last 54 games (since May 12).

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place in the East Division of the Midwest League (Second Half). They hold a two and one-half game lead over West Michigan for the available playoff spot.

Last Game: Saturday : Dayton 7, South Bend 6. For the first time since May 18, 2023, the Dragons erased a five-run deficit to win. Dayton tied the game in the eighth and won it in the ninth when Carlos Jorge doubled and scored on a single by Leo Balcazar. The Dayton bullpen went 8.1 innings after starter Gabriel Aguilera did not make it through the first inning. Sal Stewart's two-run double in the sixth got the Dragons to within a run.

Current Series (July 9-14 vs. South Bend) : Dayton is 5-0 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .259 batting average (38 for 147); 5.8 runs/game (29 R, 5 G); 3 home runs; 13 stolen bases; 2.80 ERA (45 IP, 14 ER); 1 error.

Cam Collier was selected as the MVP of the 2024 All-Star Futures Game (Larry Doby Award) on July 13 in Arlington, Texas. Collier hit a home run in the game. Previous players selected to play in the Futures Game while they were playing for the Dragons included Wily Mo Pena (2001), J.C. Sulbaran (2009), Hunter Greene (2018), and Elly De La Cruz (2022).

Team Notes

A win today would give the Dragons their first six-game winning streak of 2024. It would also give them their second six-game series sweep in franchise history (they swept Fort Wayne in a six-game set in September of 2021). The Dragons have outscored the Cubs 29-14 in this series.

The Dragons team ERA in their last eight home games is 1.97 (73 IP, 16 ER).

The Dragons are eight games over .500 in full-season record for the first time since July 9, 2022, when they were 44-36. The last time they were at least eight games above .500 at least 86 games into a season was July 7, 2017, when they were also 47-39.

The Dragons are in first place with a two and one-half game lead, their largest lead since June 17, 2022, when they were 38-22 in the first half and held a two and one-half game lead.

The Dragons are 44-25 (.638) in nights games; 3-14 (.176) in day games.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,056), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,177).

Player Notes

Dragons starting pitcher Ryan Cardona was named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 1-7. Cardona made one appearance during the week, tossing six no-hit, no-run innings on Tuesday vs. Lake County. He walked two and struck out three to earn a win.

Cardona followed that performance on Tuesday, July 9 with five no-hit innings vs. South Bend. He became just the second pitcher in all Minor League Baseball in 2024 to have back-to-back starts of at least five innings without allowing a hit (thanks to Luke Henne of the Reds for this note). Records are not readily available on this feat. In 2006, Dayton's Johnny Cueto allowed no hits in five innings on May 13 and allowed just one hit in his next start in seven innings.

Reliever John Murphy over his last 15 outings: 20 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 25 SO, 0.45 ERA.

Starter T.J. Sikkema over his last three outings: 15 IP, 10 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 16 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Reliever Simon Miller over his first five outings since being called up from Daytona: 9.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 11 SO, 0.00 ERA, 1 Sv.

Reliever Arij Fransen over his last four outings: 11 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 6 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

All-Star Break: July 15-18

