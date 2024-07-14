Cubs Win Rain-Shortened Finale in Dayton 7-0

July 14, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, OH - At risk of being swept for the first time this season, the South Bend Cubs showed resiliency and took a win away from the Dayton Dragons in Ohio on Sunday afternoon, shutting out the Dragons in a rain-shortened finale by a final of 7-0. The game was called due to rain in the bottom of the 7th, and with the contest being considered complete, South Bend took their first victory of the week.

The day started with hot and sweltering sunshine at Day Air Ballpark, and for the third consecutive day, the Cubs got a lead-off single to begin the game. Brett Bateman did it for the second time, after Rafael Morel lead off yesterday's game with a knock. Bateman would eventually score the game's first run, thanks to a single by Jonathan Long. Ethan O'Donnell overran the baseball in left, allowing Bateman to come in and score.

Up 1-0, South Bend added two runs in the 2nd. One on a wild pitch, and the other on a sac fly RBI from Bateman. That was more than enough run support for the pitching staff, started by Ty Johnson. In three shutout innings, six of the nine outs Johnson recorded were strikeouts.

In the 5th, Parker Chavers recorded his first RBI of the game on a fielder's choice, and Ed Howard added to the lead on another sacrifice fly. It was 5-0 Cubs, and Tyler Santana used that run support to fire another pair of shutout innings out of the bullpen.

The 6th inning started with a Brian Kalmer solo home run, his sixth of the season. And in the 7th, another bomb. This time from Chavers, deep over the right field wall.

Nick Hull pitched a scoreless 6th inning, but from that point, it began to rain. It was very dark on the field with some overcast clouds moving in, and that's when the rain came. It started monsoon like with crazy wind whipping all directions, and eventually the two teams were called off the field by the umpires.

After a delay, the game was called, and South Bend was victorious. It breaks a seven game winless skid for the Cubs, heading right into the All-Star Break. With four days off coming up, the Cubs will be back in action next on Friday night at Four Winds Field. It will be the start of a three-game series against the Quad Cities River Bandits.

In total, it's a nine-game homestand for South Bend. Game 1 against Quad Cities will begin at 7:05 PM on Friday night.

