Whitecaps One-Hit, Bit by Rattlers

July 10, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







APPLETON, WI - The West Michigan Whitecaps saw one big inning become their undoing as part of a 7-0 loss to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Wednesday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field.

The third inning saw Wisconsin score five times, and outfielder Felix Valerio launched a grand slam to mark the difference in the contest. The slam marked the second time the 'Caps had given up a four-run round-tripper this season - both to Wisconsin, with the other one coming by Luke Adams on June 15 at LMCU Ballpark. Wednesday marks the second consecutive shutout for West Michigan and the first time they've been blanked in back-to-back games since June 20-22, 2021.

The game remained scoreless as both starting pitchers got off to good starts until Wisconsin erupted in the third. Eduardo Garcia began the five-run, two-out rally with a run-scoring infield single to give the T-Rats the lead before Valerio launched the grand slam. T-Rats outfielder Jheremy Vargas launched a solo homer as part of a two-run seventh to conclude the scoring and send West Michigan to their second straight defeat to open the series.

The Whitecaps drop to 10-7 in the second half and under the .500 mark to 41-42 overall, while Wisconsin jumps to 53-30 on the season and 11-6 in the half number two. Wisconsin lefty Tate Kuehner (4-2) dominated on the mound in collecting his fourth win of the season, tossing six innings, while 'Caps starter Joe Adametz (0-2) suffered his second loss and gave up five runs in just 2.2 frames. Wisconsin reliever Brian Fitzpatrick tossed three scoreless frames out of the bullpen in collecting his first save of the season. The 'Caps totaling just one base hit marks the second time they've been one-hit this season and the first since an 8-1 loss to the Quad Cities River Bandits on April 12 at LMCU Ballpark.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps play the third contest of this six-game series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Thursday at 7:40 pm. Colin Fields gets the start for West Michigan against K.C Hunt for Wisconsin. Tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 7:25 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.