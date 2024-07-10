Genao's Walk-off RBI Single Propels Picantes to 11-Inning Win Over Lugnuts

EASTLAKE, OH - In the first game of a scheduled six-game series, Los Picantes de Lake County (9-6, 50-31) defeated the Lansing Lugnuts (6-10, 38-43) by a final score of 7-6 in 11 innings on Tuesday night at Classic Auto Group Park.

Lake County is now 7-2 in nine games as Los Picantes de Lake County this season.

2B Angel Genao, MLB Pipeline's No. 11 Cleveland prospect, hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning to give Los Picantes their only lead of the night and seal the victory.

Lake County tied the game for the third time in the bottom of the eighth inning when CF Jake Fox, MLB Pipeline's No. 18 Cleveland prospect, hit a two-out RBI single to drive in his second run of the night. He also hit a leadoff home run one inning prior to make it a 3-2 contest.

Then, Lugnuts RF Danny Bautista Jr. and LF Jonny Butler hit back-to-back two-out, two-strike RBI singles in the top of the 10th inning to make it a 5-3 game. But Los Picantes responded with a pair of runs to tie the game once again.

3B Alex Mooney, MLB Pipeline's No. 20 Cleveland prospect, hit an RBI single and advanced to second base on an ensuing fielding error. In the ensuing at-bat, C Cooper Ingle, MLB Pipeline's No. 30 Cleveland prospect, lined an RBI single to even the score at 5-5. This was Ingle's second RBI of the night, as he drove in Lake County's first run with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth.

Lansing proceeded to take the lead for the fourth time with another two-out, two-strike RBI single from CF Brayan Buelvas in the top of the 11th. Los Picantes eventually tied the game in the home half of the frame when RF Guy Lipscomb tallied an RBI single. Genao's walk-off RBI base knock immediately followed, ending the game.

Lake County RHP Jake Miller (5-2) earned his fifth win of the season, forcing Lugnuts DH Cameron Masterman to fly out to end the top of the 11th on his only pitch of the night.

RHP Zach Jacobs (ND) made his fourth start of the season, allowing three hits, one earned run, and a professional career-high three walks (tied), while throwing two strikeouts. Additionally, RHP Matt Jachec tied his High-A best with five strikeouts in his third consecutive relief appearance, allowing two hits, one earned run, and one walk in three innings of work.

First pitch for the second game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Lugnuts is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. It will be Camp Day at the ballpark, as well as Spectacular Senior Day, presented by Medical Mutual. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on both X and Instagram.

Notes To Know

- INF Angel Genao recorded his first career High-A walk-off hit with his walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning. Tuesday night's victory marked Lake County's fifth walk-off win of the season, and first since OF Guy Lipscomb's walk-off fielder's choice on June 15 versus Fort Wayne.

- C Cooper Ingle has now homered in each of his last three games. The 2023 fourth-round pick out of Clemson is the third Captain to achieve this feat this season, joining current Double-A Akron RubberDucks 1B/LF C.J. Kayfus (May 7, 8, and 10 (Game 1) versus Dayton) and INF Maick Collado (July 4, 5, and 6 versus Dayton).

- Lake County is now 6-2 in extra innings this season. Tuesday night's win marked the team's first extra-inning victory since its 2-1 road triumph over Dayton in 10 innings on July 3, in which Genao hit a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the 10th.

