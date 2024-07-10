Olson Leads Sky Carp to Victory

July 10, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT -The crowd of 2,447 was here for a Drone Show.

Emmett Olson was here to shut down the Kernels.

Olson took a no-hitter into the seventh inning as the Sky Carp defeated the Kernels 3-1 for their second straight win in the series.

Olson and the Sky Carp bullpen was so efficient that the game ended in 1:50, leading to a bit of a delay before it was dark enough to begin the Drone Show, which delighted fans and players alike.

The Sky Carp took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when Brock Vradenburg hit a two-out RBI single to plate birthday boy Johnny Olmstead.

Cam Barstad led off the fifth inning with a home run, and Olmstead later plated Mark Coley with a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Kevin Maitan broke up the no-hitter and shutout with one out in the seventh on a solo home run. It would be the Kernels' only tally as Kyle Crigger and Nigel Belgrave finished up the outing.

GAME NOTABLES:

The drone show, which featured 100 drones displaying various patriotic images following the game, was a huge hit with fans.

Reno & Zahm brought a large group out to the picnic area, while Helluva Container, Inc handed out its Driver of the Week award.

Sky Carp reliever Josh White's 93-year-old grandmother Loretta Oh threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game.

Promotions this week include Thirsty Thursday, Kwik Trip Supper Clubbers bucket hat giveaway on Friday and Princess Night on Saturday. The Sky Carp will host a fishing tournament on Sunday, while Drevdahl Auto Body will giva away hats to the first 500 fans through the gates.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.