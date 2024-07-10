Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs. South Bend)

July 10, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, July 10, 2024 l Game # 17 (83)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

South Bend Cubs (5-11, 32-50) at Dayton Dragons (9-7, 43-39)

RH Nick Dean (4-1, 2.48) at Dayton RH Brian Edgington (no record)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the second game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Streaks : The Dragons have won nine of their last 13 games. They are 30-20 (.600) over their last 50 games (since May 12).

In the Standings : The Dragons are one game behind West Michigan in the second half in the East Division of the Midwest League.

Last Game: Tuesday : Dayton 5, South Bend 0. Dragons starting pitcher Ryan Cardona enjoyed his second straight hitless outing, working five no-hit innings after tossing six no-hit innings on July 2. Carlos Jorge got the scoring started with a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Sal Stewart had two hits including a double with an RBI for Dayton.

Current Series (July 9-14 vs. South Bend) : Dayton is 1-0 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .290 batting average (9 for 31); 5.0 runs/game (5 R, 1 G); 1 home run; 2 stolen bases; 0.00 ERA (9 IP, 0 ER); 0 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons team ERA in their last four home games is 0.49 (37 IP, 2 ER).

The Dragons are 11-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 27-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons are 40-25 (.615) in nights games; 3-14 (.176) in day games.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,056), leading #2 Indianapolis (8,018).

Player Notes

Dragons starting pitcher Ryan Cardona was named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 1-7. Cardona made one appearance during the week, tossing six no-hit, no-run innings on Tuesday vs. Lake County. He walked two and struck out three to earn a win. Cardona followed that performance on Tuesday, July 9 with five no-hit innings vs. South Bend.

Dragons reliever John Murphy over his last 13 outings: 18 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 21 SO, 0.50 ERA.

Dragons starter T.J. Sikkema over his last two outings: 10 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Dragons reliever Arij Fransen over his last three outings: 8 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, July 11 (7:05 pm): South Bend RH Sam Armstrong (3-3, 2.76) at Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-1, 4.00)

Friday, July 12 (7:05 pm): South Bend LH Drew Gray (0-4, 5.70) at Dayton LH T.J. Sikkema (2-2, 3.51) TV : Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, July 13 (7:05 pm): South Bend RH Will Sanders (1-5, 4.91) at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-3, 5.60) TV : Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, July 14 (1:05 pm): South Bend RH Ty Johnson (0-3, 4.64) at Dayton TBA

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

Midwest League Stories from July 10, 2024

