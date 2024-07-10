Wisconsin Blanks West Michigan

July 10, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers followed up Tuesday's 4-0 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps with a 7-0, one-hit shutout of the Whitecaps at Neuroscience Group Field on Wednesday afternoon. Tate Kuehner and Brian Fitzpatrick combined on a one-hit shutout with Felix Valerio hitting a grand slam in the third inning to provide a big boost to the offense.

Wisconsin (53-30 overall, 11-6 second half) had the first threat of the game loaded the bases in the bottom of the third inning against West Michigan starting pitcher Joey Adametz. Jheremy Vargas singled with one out. Then, Jadher Areinamo doubled, and Luke Adams walked with two outs. Eduardo Garcia reached on an infield single to score Vargas with the first run of the inning.

Valerio was next, and he launched a 1-2 pitch to the roof of the Left Field Lofts for a grand slam and a 5-0 lead. The homer was the second of the season for Valerio.

That was more than enough for Kuehner. The Wisconsin starting pitcher allowed one hit over six scoreless innings. The only jam Kuehner found himself in on the afternoon was after he walked two batters with two outs in the top of the sixth. He got out of the situation on hard hit ball to short that Garcia corralled and fired to second for the inning ending force out. He walked three, hit one, and struck out two on just 74 pitches over his six innings. Kuehner matched his single-game high for innings pitched as a pro with his performance on Wednesday.

The Rattlers offense added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh. Vargas hit a lead-off homer, his fifth home run of the season, for the first run. Luis Lara followed with a double. Luke Adams doubled with one out to score Lara for the 7-0 lead.

Brian Fitzpatrick, who relieved Kuehner to start the top of the seventh, earned his first professional save by working three perfect innings. Fitzpatrick struck out four as he closed out the game.

The lone hit for West Michigan (41-42, 10-7) came in the first inning against Kuehner. Seth Stephenson hit a little dribbler that made the grass in front of home plate. Kuehner tried to pick up the ball with his barehand but could not field the ball to get the speedy Stephenson at first base. However, Stephenson was picked off first by Kuehner a few moments later. The Whitecaps had one at bat with a runner in scoring position on Wednesday.

Valerio's grand slam was the third of the season for the Timber Rattlers. It was also the second by a Rattler against the Whitecaps this season.

Wisconsin pitchers have recorded eight shutouts this season, including four in July. Wednesday marked the second time in the last week Wisconsin had pitched two consecutive shutouts. Wisconsin also shutout Beloit in games on July 3 and July 4.

Game three of the series is Thursday night at Neuroscience Group Field. K.C. Hunt (3-1, 2.62) is set to start for the Timber Rattlers. The Whitecaps have named Colin Fields (2-3, 3.36) as their starting pitcher. Game time is 6:40pm CDT.

Thursday's game features a special Friends Night ticket package. Receive a ticket to the game, a Friends-themed coffee mug, and a photo opportunity on the Friends couch. Fans who are of legal drinking age may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 at this game, and all fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the Timber Rattlers action. The game is available on tv-32 starting at 6:30pm. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show set to go at 6:20pm. The game is also available on the internet and the Bally Live App.

R H E

WMI 000 000 000 - 0 1 0

WIS 005 000 20x - 7 11 1

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

Felix Valerio (2nd, GRAND SLAM in 3rd inning off Joe Adametz, 2 outs)

Jheremy Vargas (5th, 0 on in 7th inning off Cleiverth Perez, 0 out)

WP: Tate Kuehner (4-2)

LP: Joe Adametz (0-2)

SAVE: Brian Fitzpatrick (1)

TIME: 2:05

ATTN: 2,866

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.