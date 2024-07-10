Dragons Hold off Cubs, Take Second Straight Win

July 10, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons battled back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the South Bend Cubs 5-4 on Wednesday night. With the win, the Dragons moved into a tie with West Michigan for the second half East Division playoff lead. Dayton has won the first two games of the six-game series with South Bend.

A crowd of 7,518 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary :

South Bend scored two runs in the top of the first inning against new Dragons starting pitcher Brian Edgington, making his Midwest League debut. But the Dragons came right back with two runs in the bottom of the first to tie the game. The first two Dayton batters, Sal Stewart and Hector Rodriguez, drew walks to begin the inning, and Cam Collier blooped a single to left to load the bases. A wild pitch brought in Stewart, and Leo Balcazar's ground out brought in Rodriguez to tie the game.

In the second inning, the Dragons took the lead. Victor Acosta walked with one out and went from first to third on a hard single to right by Cade Hunter. Stewart delivered an infield single to drive in Acosta and put the Dragons in front, 3-2.

The Dragons added two more runs in the third inning. With one out, Leo Balcazar singled right field, and Ethan O'Donnell followed with a bunt single. Logan Tanner then bounced one over the fence in right-center for a ground rule double, driving in Balcazar and moving O'Donnell to third. O'Donnell scored on a passed ball to make it 5-2.

In the top of the fifth, South Bend pulled back within a run on a two-run home run by Rafael Morel to make it 5-4.

But Dragons relievers Joseph Menefee and Simon Miller shutout the Cubs over the final four innings to hold the one-run lead. Miller earned the save by pitching the last two frames. He worked a perfect eighth inning before allowing a lead-off walk in the ninth. A fine defensive play by shortstop Leo Balcazar led to a double play to erase the base runner, and Miller notched a strikeout to end the game.

The Dragons finished with eight hits by eight different players. Tanner's ground rule double was the only extra base hit. Stewart had an RBI single, scored a run, and drew two walks.

Edgington, in his first High-A start, worked five innings and allowed six hits and four runs with two walks and four strikeouts to earn the win.

Menefee replaced Edgington and worked two scoreless innings, striking out five while allowing one hit and one walk.

The Dragons are 10-7 in the second half and 44-39 overall.

Up Next: The Dragons will host South Bend (5-12, 32-51) again on Thursday at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Jose Franco (0-1, 4.00) will start for Dayton against South Bend's Sam Armstrong (3-3, 2.76). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

