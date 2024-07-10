Jackson Field to Host Grand River County Club from July 11-13

July 10, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The Grand River Country Club at Jackson® Field™, the nine-hole, 36-shot chipping course around the Lansing Lugnuts' stadium concourse, is now reserving tee times for individuals and foursomes from Thursday, July 11, through Saturday, July 13.

Designed by Lugnuts Director of Retail Matt Hicks, this is the sixth edition all-time of the Grand River County Club - but the only edition for the GRCC in 2024.

Golfers begin in the Pepsi Porch and shoot counterclockwise around the concourse before concluding under the stadium video board, earning 25 points for a hole-in-one, 10 points for a ball on the green and 2 points for a ball landing on the field.

Participants can also earn bonus points for wearing a Lugnuts hat (10 points), a Hawaiian shirt (10 points) and bringing a non-perishable food item for the Greater Lansing Food Bank (10 points).

Tee times may be reserved online at milb.com/lansing/ballpark/golf : $27.50 for an individual or $100 for a foursome.

At the conclusion of the event, the golfer with the highest point total will be the 2024 Grand River Country Club champion, with the Red Blazer presented in person on August 29 by Christopher McDonald, portrayer of Shooter McGavin in "Happy Gilmore."

The estimated round time is 45-60 minutes, with Ope! Alehouse open during the round.

10 special individual tee times are available on Saturday from 6 p.m. until 8:10 p.m. where each golfer will hit 40 golf balls from 50 yards to try to get a hole-in-one. The first person who does will receive a certificate for a complete custom fitted Callaway set of golf clubs courtesy of Leading Edge Golf in Okemos valued at $3,000. The prize for a second hole-in-one is a $500 Kroger Gift Card. All 10 participants will receive a Lugnuts goodie bag with tickets and more.

For further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

