Simpson and Buelvas Homer in Matinee Defeat

July 10, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, OH - Will Simpson slugged his tenth home run of the season and Brayan Buelvas ended a power drought with his seventh homer, but the Lansing Lugnuts (6-11, 38-44) fell to the Lake County Captains (10-6, 51-31), 5-2, in a Wednesday matinee at Classic Auto Group Park.

Angel Zarate and Jorge Burgos homered for Lake County, which followed up a 7-6 11-inning victory in a late night series opener with a smooth turnaround for a second consecutive win over Lansing.

Lugnuts starter Mitch Myers allowed five runs on 10 hits and three walks in four innings-plus, striking out three, in the loss. His opposite number, Rorik Maltrud, was better, limiting the Nuts' offense to Simpson's longball in the fourth inning and Buelvas' solo shot in the sixth.

For Buelvas, it was his first home run since May 19, which had also come against Lake County. In fact, of the center fielder's seven home runs in 2024, five have come off the Captains and four have been hit at Classic Auto Group Park. He also homered twice at Lake County in a three-day span in April 2022.

In the losing cause, the Nuts received fine relief from Diego Barrera, who stranded two inherited runners in the fifth inning on the way to three scoreless one-hit innings with three strikeouts. Dylan Hall pitched a scoreless eighth, escaping a bases-loaded jam.

Right-hander Jacob Watters starts the third game of the six-game set, taking on Lake County right-hander Carter Spivey at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Lugnuts next return home following the Major League All-Star Break, opening a three-game series with Great Lakes from July 19-21. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

