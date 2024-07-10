Tonight's Loons Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Tomorrow

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (40-41) (6-9) and Fort Wayne TinCaps (34-48) (6-10) Wednesday night game has been postponed due to inclement weather at Dow Diamond.

The Loons and TinCaps will play a doubleheader on Thursday, July 11th. Game one will start at 5:35 pm., with game two 30 minutes after game one concludes. Both games will be seven innings.

It is the seventh doubleheader for Great Lakes in 2024, the third at home. The Loons are 6-5 in seven-inning games this season.

Tomorrow night, we kick off Pontooners Weekend. It is a Thirsty Thursday presented by JP O'Sullivan and will be the first of three days where the Loons transform into the Great Lakes Pontooners. A Koozie giveaway for the first 500 fans, along with specialty sunset uniforms, will be donned and presented by Sugar Springs Maine.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

