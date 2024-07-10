Four Winds Field Welcomed in 78 New Americans Ahead of the Fourth of July

The eve of Independence Day felt even more special at Four Winds Field this year. There was the usual pageantry, with fireworks, the singing of 'God Bless America', the red, white, and blue bunting all around the ballpark, and a massive crowd of over 7,000 people.

But on this night, 78 of the 7,048 fans were celebrating the holiday in one of the most fitting and momentous ways imaginable: by becoming U.S. citizens.

"I've been associated with the Cubs here in South Bend for 13 years and I can safely say today is the most exciting day I've ever had, better than winning Championships to see all of you sworn in as citizens," said South Bend Cubs Owner and Chairman Andrew Berlin.

78 people took the oath of allegiance and became United States Citizens before the game last Wednesday. Representing 28 countries from all around the world, and with friends and family watching on, this group came together in South Bend for a truly special occasion that moved everyone in the ballpark.

"So what does it mean to be an American? Simply put an American is somebody who wants to be one," said Judge Michael Gotsch. "A person dedicated to the pursuit of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, and the American values of individual liberty and equal opportunity that are enshrined in the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights."

Before these 78 individuals were sworn in as U.S. citizens, Berlin spoke of how fitting it was for this ceremony to be held at Four Winds Field and the profound relationship between immigrants, baseball, and this country.

"Think of America's history as an epic baseball game where the contributions of immigrants have been the game changers," he said. "From building our infrastructure to driving innovation, immigrants have been the most valuable players - our MVPs - in every inning of our progress. Your experiences and perspectives will continue this tradition, enriching our communities and strengthening our team."

This intrepid group of immigrants were ushered in as Americans by Judge Gotsch. When looking back on the ceremony this is what the judge had to say:

It is always heartwarming to see how many people from all walks of life and from every corner of the globe want to become U.S. citizens. However, the Ceremony at Four Winds Field was unique because we were able to share the joy and achievements of these new citizens with the entire Michiana community and beyond. I want to especially thank Andrew Berlin, Joe Hart, and the entire South Bend Cubs organization for their hospitality and support in making this event an amazing success. We look forward to continuing this tradition in years to come.

