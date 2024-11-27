Whitecaps FC Announce 2025 Roster Updates

November 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Wednesday that the club has exercised the 2025 Major League Soccer contract options on goalkeepers Isaac Boehmer and Yohei Takaoka, as well as forward Déiber Caicedo. The 'Caps currently have 22 players on their MLS roster for next year.

The only way to secure a seat to every MLS regular season home match at BC Place is by becoming a Whitecaps FC season member. For more information visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

The club also confirmed it will not exercise the 2025 contract options for the following five players; however, on-going discussions continue with goalkeeper Joe Bendik, midfielders J.C. Ngando, Ralph Priso, and Alessandro Schöpf, as well as forward Fafa Picault. The club is also continuing discussions with wingback Ryan Raposo, who is out of contract at the end of the year.

"We are continuing our conversations with these six players about their situation, expectations, and how they align with our plans for the future," explained Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "Even though we are not pursuing the existing options, we will take the time provided to us by the MLS roster building opportunities."

Furthermore, the club declined the contract option on forward Levonte Johnson, who will be eligible for the MLS Re-Entry Draft.

"We are thankful to Levonte for his two seasons at the club," added Schuster. "In our exit meeting both sides agreed that now is the right time to go in another direction and we wish him all the best."

First team players under contract for 2025 (22):

Goalkeepers (3): Max Anchor, Isaac Boehmer, Yohei Takaoka

Defenders (8): Sam Adekugbe, Giuseppe Bovalina, Tristan Blackmon, Belal Halbouni, Bjørn Inge Utvik, Mathías Laborda, Édier Ocampo, Ranko Veselinović

Midfielders (7): Ali Ahmed, Stuart Armstrong, Jeevan Badwal, Sebastian Berhalter, Andrés Cubas, Ryan Gauld, Pedro Vite

Forwards (4): Déiber Caicedo, Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau, Damir Kreilach, Brian White

Option Exercised (3): Isaac Boehmer, Déiber Caicedo, Yohei Takaoka

Option Declined (6): Joe Bendik^, Levonte Johnson, J.C. Ngando^, Fafa Picault^, Ralph Priso^, Alessandro Schöpf^

Out of Contract (1): Ryan Raposo^

^ - club remains in discussions regarding future opportunities

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2025 Roster Breakdown - November 27, 2024

Designated Players (3): Stuart Armstrong, Andrés Cubas, Ryan Gauld

MLS Under-22 Initiative (3): Déiber Caicedo, Édier Ocampo, Pedro Vite

International Roster Slots (11): Stuart Armstrong, Giuseppe Bovalina, Déiber Caicedo, Andrés Cubas, Ryan Gauld, Bjørn Inge Utvik, Mathías Laborda, Édier Ocampo, Yohei Takaoka, Ranko Veselinović, Pedro Vite

Whitecaps FC BMO Academy Graduates (4): Sam Adekugbe, Max Anchor, Jeevan Badwal, Isaac Boehmer

MLS Offseason Events and Roster Mechanisms

December 9: MLS Half-Day Trade Window (6 a.m. - 10 a.m. PT)

December 10: Concacaf Champions Cup Draw (4 p.m. PT)

December 11-14: College Showcase in San Diego, California

December 11: MLS Expansion Draft for San Diego FC (time TBD)

December 12: Free Agency Opens (10 a.m. PT)

December 12: End-of-Year Waivers (2 p.m. PT)

December 13: MLS Re-Entry Draft Stage 1 (10 a.m. PT)

December 19: MLS Re-Entry Draft Stage 2 (10 a.m. PT)

December 20: MLS SuperDraft 2025 presented by adidas (time TBD)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.