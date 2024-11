Colorado Rapids Announce Year-End Roster Updates

November 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - ‚ The Colorado Rapids announced several roster updates ahead of the 2025 Major League Soccer season. The club exercised contract options on four players, bringing the roster to 22 players heading into 2025.

The Rapids exercised contract options on defenders Nate Jones, Keegan Rosenberry, midfielder Oliver Larraz, and forward Calvin Harris. They declined options for goalkeeper Ethan Bandré, defenders Lalas Abubakar, Sebastian Anderson, Michael Edwards, and forward Rémi Cabral. Additionally, forward Jonathan Lewis is out of contract. Defender Miguel Navarro is on loan with Club Atlético Talleres for the remainder of the year. The club remains in discussions with defenders Lalas Abubakar, Sebastian Anderson, and Michael Edwards, and forward Jonathan Lewis.

Players under contract for 2025 (22): Daouda Amadou, Cole Bassett, Adam Beaudry, Kévin Cabral, Reggie Cannon, Daniel Chacón, Omir Fernandez, Wayne Frederick, Calvin Harris, Nate Jones, Oliver Larraz, Jasper Löffelsend, Andreas Maxsø, Djordje Mihailovic, Rafael Navarro, Connor Ronan, Keegan Rosenberry, Zack Steffen, Kimani Stewart-Baynes, Jackson Travis, Sam Vines, Darren Yapi

Option exercised (4): Calvin Harris, Nate Jones, Oliver Larraz, Keegan Rosenberry

Out of contract (1): ‚ Jonathan Lewis

On loan (1): ‚ Miguel Navarro

Option declined (5): Lalas Abubakar, Sebastian Anderson, Ethan Bandré, Rémi Cabral, Michael Edwards

In discussions (4): Lalas Abubakar, Sebastian Anderson, Michael Edwards, Jonathan Lewis

2025 COLORADO RAPIDS MLS ROSTER BY POSITION (as of November 27, 2024)

Goalkeepers (2): Adam Beaudry, Zack Steffen

Defenders (7): Reggie Cannon, Daniel Chacón, Nate Jones, Andreas Maxsø, Keegan Rosenberry, Jackson Travis, Sam Vines

Midfielders (8): Daouda Amadou, Cole Bassett, Omir Fernandez, Wayne Frederick, Oliver Larraz, Jasper Löffelsend, Djordje Mihailovic, Connor Ronan

Forwards (5): ‚ Kévin Cabral, Calvin Harris, Rafael Navarro, Kimani Stewart-Baynes, Darren Yapi

