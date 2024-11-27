Update: Toronto FC Announce Roster Moves

November 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Following the conclusion of the 2024 season, Toronto FC announced today their year-end roster moves ahead of the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

Eighteen players are contractually guaranteed for the 2025 season: goalkeeper Sean Johnson; defenders Nathaniel Edwards, Nicksoen Gomis, Richie Laryea, Adam Pearlman, Raoul Petretta, Sigurd Rosted, Lazar Stefanovic, Henry Wingo; midfielders Derrick Etienne Jr., Deybi Flores, Matty Longstaff, Cassius Mailula, Jonathan Osorio and forwards Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne, Hugo Mbongue and Charlie Sharp.

Toronto FC has exercised the contract options for goalkeeper Luka Gavran; defenders Kobe Franklin, Kevin Long; midfielders Alonso Coello, Kosi Thompson and forwards Deandre Kerr and Tyrese Spicer.

The club declined the 2025 contract options for goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh; defenders Aimé Mabika, Shane O'Neill and Luke Singh; midfielder Brandon Servania and forward Prince Owusu.

Midfielder Cassius Mailula is on loan with Moroccan club Wydad Athletic Club through July 31, 2025, and Wydad has the option to exercise a permanent transfer at the end of the loan.

Toronto FC's current roster headed into 2025, listed alphabetically by position, is below:

Goalkeepers (2): Luka Gavran, Sean Johnson

Defenders (10): Nathaniel Edwards, Kobe Franklin, Nicksoen Gomis, Richie Laryea, Kevin Long, Adam Pearlman, Raoul Petretta, Sigurd Rosted, Lazar Stefanovic, Henry Wingo

Midfielders (7): Alonso Coello, Derrick Etienne Jr., Deybi Flores, Matty Longstaff, Cassius Mailula, Jonathan Osorio, Kosi Thompson

Forwards (6): Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne, Deandre Kerr, Hugo Mbongue, Charlie Sharp, Tyrese Spicer

