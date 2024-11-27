New England Revolution Academy Highlights: November 27, 2024

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution Academy teams combined for a 6-0-2 record this past weekend, to conclude their 2024-25 MLS NEXT fall regular season. On Saturday, the Under-15s, Under-14s, and Under-13s visited FC Westchester. On Sunday, the Under-18 and Under-16 teams hosted Cedar Stars, while the Under-15s, Under-14s, and Under-13s remained on the road to take on Blau Weiss Gottschee.

The U-18s earned a 3-1 win over Cedar Stars on Sunday, as Cristiano Oliveira (2008 - Somerville, Mass.) paced New England's attack with two tallies. Raphael Alves (2007 - Framingham, Mass.) also netted a goal, while Grant Emerhi (2008 - Mansfield, Mass.) provided the team's lone assist.

The U-16s shut out Cedar Stars, 3-0, on Sunday. Aarin Prajapati (2009 - Boston, Mass.) recorded a goal-and-assist performance, while Simon Medina (2009 - Boston, Mass.) and Judah Siqueira (2009 - South Easton, Mass.) added one goal each. Reinner Fidelis (2009 - Peabody, Mass.) and Ryker Fauth (2009 - Milford, Mass.) split time in goal to preserve the team's ninth clean sheet of the season.

On the road, the U-15s defeated FC Westchester, 4-1, on Saturday. Arthur Bernadino (2011 - Shirley, Mass.), Lucas Pereira (2010 - East Merrimack, N.H.), and Frankie Caruso (2010 - Newton, Mass.) all tallied in the match. On Sunday, the U-15s battled BW Gottschee to a 1-1 draw, with Brandon Velez (2010 - Concord, Mass.) scoring the equalizer.

The U-14s earned two more wins to close out their fall regular season with back-to-back shutouts, including an 11-0 victory on Saturday. Rikelme De Almeida (2011 - Easton, Mass.) recorded two goals and one helper, while Landon Ho Sang (2011 - Ludlow, Mass.), Kai Neilsen (2011 - Concord, Mass.), Musah Adamu (2011 - Manchester, Conn.), and Shayne Dos Santos (2011 - Arlington, Mass.) all registered goal-and-assist performances. On Sunday, the U-14s shut out BW Gottschee, 4-0, as Adamu completed a hat trick, while Almeida rounded out the scoring.

The U-13s played FC Westchester to a 1-1 draw on Saturday. Noah Alcin (2013 - Somerville, Mass.) tallied the lone goal for New England. On Sunday, the U-13s rounded out the weekend with a 2-0 shutout victory over BW Gottschee. Jayden Lefter (2012 - Milford, Mass.) and Darragh Nugent (2012 - Braintree, Mass.) both scored in the match.

The U-13s and U-14s will close out the first half of the MLS NEXT season at the NEFC Thanksgiving Tournament this weekend. The U-15s, U-16s, and U-18s are preparing for the annual MLS NEXT Fest, which is set to kick off on December 6 in Indio, Calif. Visit the MLS NEXT home page or visit Revolutionsoccer.net/Academy for more information and the latest news.

UNDER 18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Cedar Stars U-18s

Sunday, November 24, 2024 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 3, Cedar Stars 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Raphael Alves 5'

CED - 16'

NE - Cristiano Oliveira 48'

NE - Cristiano Oliveira (Grant Emerhi) 69'

Revolution U-18s: Owen Beninga; Damario McIntosh (Josh Poulson 62'), Aidan Reilly, Sheridan McNish (Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas 80'), Sage Kinner; Edwin Flores (Bryan Norena 62'), Javaun Mussenden (Gershom Matimano 80'), Cristiano Oliveira; Cliff-Grova Rwabira (Cristiano Carlos 62'), Raphael Alves (Giuseppe Ciampa 84'), Grant Emerhi.

Substitutes Not Used: Eli Ackerman.

UNDER 16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Cedar Stars U-16s

Sunday, November 24, 2024 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 3, Cedar Stars 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Aarin Prajapati 35'

NE - Simon Medina (Aarin Prajapati) 52'

NE - Judah Siqueira (Paolo Tornberg Ayala) 90'

Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis (Ryker Fauth 46'); Kauan De Campos, Alex Glassman (Edon Zharku 60'), Aarin Prajapati (Isaiah Claverie 70'), Josh Macedo (Lucas Aquino 75'); Simon Medina (Jonathan Cante 60'), Kaleb De Oliveira, Levi Katsell; Chris Scott (Kaisei Korytoski 70'), Paolo Tornberg Ayala, Ivan Villalobos Lopez.

Substitutes Not Used: None.

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. FC Westchester U-15s

Saturday, November 23, 2024 - Tibbetts Brook Park

New England Revolution 4, FC Westchester 1

Scoring Summary:

FCW - 3'

NE - Arthur Bernardino (Braeden Anderson) 23'

NE - Lucas Pereira (Frankie Caruso) 59'

NE - FCW (Own Goal) 75'

NE - Frankie Caruso 80'

Revolution U-15s: Mason Yang; Braeden Anderson (Lucas Pereira 40'), Alex Lewis (Davi Pereira 40'), Makai Harr, Alejandro Garza; Bayron Morales-Vega (Frankie Caruso 40'), Jesse Ebere, Logan Azar (Roman Woolfork 60'); Alex Gomes, Arthur Bernardino (Shifaq Fazl 60'), Jude Chisholm.

Substitutes Not Used: Brandon Velez.

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Blau Weiss Gottschee U-15s

Sunday, November 24, 2024 - College of Staten Island

New England Revolution 1, BW Gottschee 1

Scoring Summary:

BWG - NE (Own Goal) 18'

NE - Brandon Velez 66'

Revolution U-15s: JV De Almeida; Braeden Anderson, Alex Lewis, Makai Harr, Tobin Farmer; Bayron Morales-Vega, Frankie Caruso (Lucas Pereira 50'), Davi Pereira (Jesse Ebere 62'); Brandon Velez, Roman Woolfork (Logan Azar 62'), Shifaq Fazl (Alejandro Garza 50').

Substitutes Not Used: Mason Yang, Alex Gomes, Jude Chisholm.

UNDER 14s

New England Revolution U-14s vs. FC Westchester U-14s

Saturday, November 23, 2024 - Tibbetts Brook Park

New England Revolution 11, FC Westchester 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Landon Ho Sang (Musah Adamu) 1'

NE - Kai Nielsen (Landon Ho Sang) 2'

NE - Dalu Nwazojie (Kai Nielsen) 19'

NE - Rico Janairo (Kai Nielsen) 31'

NE - Hans Martens (Musah Adamu) 34'

NE - Musah Adamu (Shayne Dos Santos) 60'

NE - Shayne Dos Santos (Musah Adamu) 61'

NE - Rikelme De Almeida (Musah Adamu) 62'

NE - FCW (Own Goal) 71'

NE - Jason Kamerzel-Smith (Rikelme De Almeida) 75'

NE - Rikelme De Almeida (Musah Adamu) 77'

Revolution U-14s: Charles Wallace; Thierry Maurer, Asher Bremser, Dalu Nwazojie, Stefan Gorea; Hans Martens, Kai Nielsen, Boston Kahoalii; Landon Ho Sang, Musah Adamu, Rico Janairo.

Substitutes Used: Zach LaPierre, John Munko, Jason Kamerzel-Smith, Jeremiah Moyano, Rikelme De Almeida, Andrew Hsu, Shayne Dos Santos.

New England Revolution U-14s vs. Blau Weiss Gottschee U-14s

Sunday, November 24, 2024 - College of Staten Island

New England Revolution 4, BW Gottschee 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Musah Adamu 5'

NE - Musah Adamu (Jeremiah Moyano) 14'

NE - Musah Adamu (Rikelme De Almeida) 36'

NE - Rikelme De Almeida (Shayne Dos Santos) 80'

Revolution U-14s: Zach LaPierre; John Munko, Asher Bremser, Dalu Nwazojie, Jason Kamerzel-Smith; Andrew Hsu, Jeremiah Moyano, Shayne Dos Santos; Landon Ho Sang, Musah Adamu, Rikelme De Almeida.

Substitutes Used: Arthur Bernardino, Stefan Gorea, Thierry Maurer, Hans Martens, Rico Janairo, Kai Nielsen.

UNDER 13s

New England Revolution U-13s vs. FC Westchester U-13s

Saturday, November 23, 2024 - Tibbetts Brook Park

New England Revolution 1, FC Westchester 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Noah Alcin (Marlito Quijada) 25'

FCW - 45'

Revolution U-13s: James Warren; Ayden Gomes, Darragh Nugent, Ivan Pokinboroda, Juju Gomez; Brennan McWeeny, Asher Cotter, Marlito Quijada; Nolan Nairn, Gavin Rybak, Noah Alcin.

Substitutes Used: Xavier Farone, Sami Chao, Enrique Rosado, Jayden Lefter, Luca Cicione, Drake Roberts.

New England Revolution U-13s vs. Blau Weiss Gottschee U-13s

Sunday, November 24, 2024 - College of Staten Island

New England Revolution 2, BW Gottschee 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Jayden Lefter (Sami Chao) 24'

NE - Darragh Nugent (Marlito Quijada) 68'

Revolution U-13s: Xavier Farone; Darragh Nugent, Enrique Rosado, Ivan Pokinboroda, Juju Gomez; Brennan McWeeny, Luca Cicione, Boston Kahoalii; Sami Chao, Drake Roberts, Jayden Lefter.

Substitutes Used: James Warren, Noah Alcin, Ayden Gomes, Asher Cotter, Marlito Quijada, Nolan Nairn, Gavin Rybak.

