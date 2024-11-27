Inter Miami CF Signs Luis Suárez to Contract Extension

November 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today that it has signed legendary striker and 2024 team-leading scorer Luis Suárez to a contract extension through the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

"In 2024, Luis brought to Inter Miami all of the elements that make him one of the greatest strikers of all time. He performed at an elite level for us, and we're excited to see that continue next season," said President of Football Operations Raúl Sanllehí. "Luis was not only our leading scorer this season, but also a leader for the group. His impact cannot be understated."

"I'm very happy, very excited to continue for another year and to be able to enjoy being here with this fanbase, which for us is like family. We feel very, very connected with them, and hopefully, next year, we can bring them even more joy," said Suárez.

Suárez helped guide Inter Miami to a record-breaking season in 2024, leading the team to its first Supporters' Shield title, securing the MLS single-season points record in the process. His efforts were crucial to the campaign as he led the team in goals with 25 across all competitions; Suárez's 20 regular season goals were also good for second-most among all players in MLS in 2024 (tied with teammate Lionel Messi). The talisman also added nine regular season assists, as well as a goal and an assist in the playoffs. He was an ever-present figure leading the team's attack, playing in 37 matches across all competitions in 2024, including 27 in regular season play.

Prior to joining Inter Miami, Suárez compiled an extensive list of titles, including a coveted UEFA Champions League triumph, as well as one FIFA Club World Cup, five LaLiga, one Eredivisie, four Copa del Rey, one EFL Cup, one KNVB Cup, two Uruguayan Primera División, one Campeonato Gaúcho, one UEFA Super Cup, and two Supercopa de España titles. The striker guided Uruguay to a prestigious Conmebol Copa América title in 2011.

The prolific goal scorer has claimed dozens of personal accolades throughout his career. Notably, he has been the top scorer in a competition seven times: KNVB Cup (2009-10; eight goals), Eredivisie (2009-10; 35 goals), Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers (2013-14; 11 goals), English Premier League (2013-14; 31 goals), FIFA Club World Cup (2015; five goals), Copa del Rey (2015-16; five goals), and LaLiga (2015-16; 40 goals). His league goal marks in 2013-14 and 2015-16 earned him European Golden Shoe honors, while his total of 31 Premier League goals in 2013-14 was the competition's record tally for a season at the time.

Suárez has earned Dutch Footballer of the Year (2009-10), Copa América Best Player (2011), Premier League Player of the Season (2013-14), FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball (2015), Trofeo Alfredo di Stéfano (2020-21), and Bola de Ouro (2023) honors throughout his career. He has also been named to the FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11 once, FIFA World Cup All-Star Team once, UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season three times, PFA Team of the Year twice, LaLiga Team of the Season twice, Copa América Team of the Tournament once, Uruguayan Primera División's Team of the Season once, and Campeonato Gaúcho Team of the Season once.

Make sure you're part of the action in 2025! Secure your Season Tickets for the exciting final season at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.