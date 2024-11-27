Columbus Crew Announce End-Of-2024 Roster Decisions

November 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew today announced year-end roster decisions following their 2024 MLS season. The Crew have exercised contract options for six players, while 17 were already under contract for the 2025 season.

The Crew exercised the options for goalkeepers Nicholas Hagen, Abraham Romero and Patrick Schulte; midfielder AZ Jackson; and forwards Christian Ramirez and Jacen Russell-Rowe.

Defenders Malte Amundsen, Rudy Camacho, Yevhen Cheberko, Mohamed Farsi, Andres Herrera, DeJuan Jones and Steven Moreira; midfielders Max Arfsten, Dylan Chambost, Taha Habroune, Cole Mrowka, Marino Hinestroza, Derrick Jones, Darlington Nagbe and Sean Zawadzki; and forwards Cucho Hernández and Diego Rossi were already under contract for the 2025 season.

The Crew declined the contract options of Keegan Hughes and Yaw Yeboah, while Evan Bush and Alex Matan are out of contract. The Crew are actively engaged in negotiations to re-sign Bush.

Hughes and Yeboah will be eligible for the MLS Re-Entry Process.

The updated roster currently stands at 23 players for the Black & Gold and is listed alphabetically by position below:

Goalkeepers (3): Nicholas Hagen, Abraham Romero and Patrick Schulte

Defenders (7): Malte Amundsen, Rudy Camacho, Yevhen Cheberko, Mohamed Farsi, Andres Herrera, DeJuan Jones and Steven Moreira

Midfielders (9): Max Arfsten, Dylan Chambost, Taha Habroune, AZ Jackson, Cole Mrowka, Marino Hinestroza, Derrick Jones, Darlington Nagbe and Sean Zawadzki

Forwards (4): Cucho Hernandez, Christian Ramirez, Diego Rossi and Jacen Russell-Rowe

