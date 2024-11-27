Minnesota United Announces 2024 End of Season Roster Decisions

November 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today its roster decisions following the conclusion of the club's 2024 Major League Soccer season.

MNUFC exercised the contract options for goalkeepers Alec Smir and Dayne St. Clair, defenders Morris Duggan, Anthony Markanich Jr. and Devin Padelford, midfielders Hassani Dotson, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Sam Shashoua, and forward Tani Oluwaseyi.

Players with guaranteed contracts for the 2025 season include: defenders Michael Boxall, Ethan Bristow, Jefferson Diaz, Carlos Harvey, Matúš Kmeť, Joseph Rosales, Miguel Tapias and DJ Taylor, midfielders Sang Bin Jeong, Robin Lod, Loïc Mesanvi and Joaquín Pereyra, and forwards Jordan Adebayo-Smith, Teemu Pukki and Kelvin Yeboah.

The club declined contract options for goalkeeper Clint Irwin, defenders Hugo Bacharach and Derek Dodson, midfielders Moses Nyeman and Wil Trapp, and forward Patrick Weah. Additionally, midfielder Franco Fragapane is out of contract and defender Zarek Valentin retired.

"Minnesota United extends its gratitude to Bacharach, Dodson, Fragapane, Irwin, Nyeman, Valentin and Weah for all of their contributions on and off the pitch and wishes them the best of luck in their future endeavors," said Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad.

The club is undergoing contract negotiations with midfielder Wil Trapp.

Midfielder Alejandro Bran will continue his loan with Burton Albion FC of the EFL League One in England through the summer of 2025.

ROSTERED PLAYERS (AS OF NOV. 27, 2024):

GOALKEEPERS: Alec Smir, Dayne St. Clair

DEFENDERS: Michael Boxall, Ethan Bristow, Jefferson Diaz, Morris Duggan, Carlos Harvey, Matúš Kmeť, Anthony Markanich Jr., Joseph Rosales, Miguel Tapias, DJ Taylor, Devin Padelford

MIDFIELDERS: Hassani Dotson, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Sang Bin Jeong, Robin Lod, Loïc Mesanvi, Joaquín Pereyra, Sam Shashoua

FORWARDS: Jordan Adebayo-Smith, Tani Oluwaseyi, Teemu Pukki, Kelvin Yeboah

