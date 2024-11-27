Chicago Fire FC Announces Additional Roster Moves

November 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced additional roster decisions for players on the 2024 squad.

The Fire have exercised the 2025 contract option for goalkeeper Bryan Dowd. The Willow Springs, Ill., native was selected as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft and signed by the Fire on Jan. 15, 2024. Dowd was loaned to MLS NEXT Pro side Huntsville City FC in June 2024, where he started all seven matches in which he played and registered one of the team's two clean sheets of the season.

Chicago has declined the 2025 contract options for forward Victor Bezerra and midfielder Laurence Wootton. Both Bezerra and Wootton will be eligible for selection in the 2024 MSL Re-Entry Draft. Additionally, the Club has waived forward Missael Rodríguez, who will be eligible for selection in the 2024 End of Year Waivers.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC exercises the 2025 contract option for goalkeeper Bryan Dowd and waives forward Missael Rodríguez.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.