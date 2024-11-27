Chicago Fire FC Announces Additional Roster Moves
November 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced additional roster decisions for players on the 2024 squad.
The Fire have exercised the 2025 contract option for goalkeeper Bryan Dowd. The Willow Springs, Ill., native was selected as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft and signed by the Fire on Jan. 15, 2024. Dowd was loaned to MLS NEXT Pro side Huntsville City FC in June 2024, where he started all seven matches in which he played and registered one of the team's two clean sheets of the season.
Chicago has declined the 2025 contract options for forward Victor Bezerra and midfielder Laurence Wootton. Both Bezerra and Wootton will be eligible for selection in the 2024 MSL Re-Entry Draft. Additionally, the Club has waived forward Missael Rodríguez, who will be eligible for selection in the 2024 End of Year Waivers.
Transaction: Chicago Fire FC exercises the 2025 contract option for goalkeeper Bryan Dowd and waives forward Missael Rodríguez.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from November 27, 2024
- LAFC Announces Roster Moves for 2025 Season - Los Angeles FC
- Chicago Fire FC Announces Additional Roster Moves - Chicago Fire FC
- Real Salt Lake Announces 2025 Roster Decisions - Real Salt Lake
- Minnesota United Announces 2024 End of Season Roster Decisions - Minnesota United FC
- Colorado Rapids Announce Year-End Roster Updates - Colorado Rapids
- Whitecaps FC Announce 2025 Roster Updates - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Confirm Roster Decisions Heading into Offseason - Houston Dynamo FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: November 27, 2024 - New England Revolution
- Update: Toronto FC Announce Roster Moves - Toronto FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Luis Suárez to Contract Extension - Inter Miami CF
- Columbus Crew Announce End-Of-2024 Roster Decisions - Columbus Crew SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC Stories
- Chicago Fire FC Announces Additional Roster Moves
- Sebastian Pelzer Named Chief Sporting Officer of FC Lugano
- Chicago Fire FC Names Gregg Broughton Sporting Director
- Chicago Fire FC Names Michael Stephens Head of Recruitment
- Chicago Fire FC Announces First Team Coaching Staff Moves