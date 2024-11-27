LAFC Announces Roster Moves for 2025 Season

November 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC announced roster moves for the 2025 MLS season today. LAFC currently has 19 players under contract for 2025 after exercising five player options and declining six options for next year.

The 2024 U.S. Open Cup Champions have exercised contract options on forward Adrian Wibowo, defenders Sergi Palencia and Eddie Segura, and goalkeepers Hugo Lloris and David Ochoa.

The club declined contract options on forwards Carlos Vela, Kei Kamara, and Luis Müller, midfielder Tommy Musto, and defenders Marlon and Diego Rosales.

LAFC remains in discussions with Vela about his future.

Defenders Aaron Long and Jesús Murillo and midfielders Ilie Sánchez and Erik Dueñas are out of contract. Long, Murillo and Sánchez are eligible for MLS Free Agency, as is Kamara.

The club is in talks to retain Long, Murillo, Marlon, and Dueñas.

Müller and Musto will be eligible for the MLS Re-Entry Draft Process, and Dueñas and Rosales will go on waivers.

The loan for midfielder Eduard Atuesta from Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras of Brazil expires on Dec. 31, 2024. LAFC is in talks to retain midfielder Lewis O'Brien, whose loan from Nottingham Forest of the English Premier League expires at the end of 2024.

LAFC has also transferred midfielder Bajung Darboe to FC Bayern Munich of Germany's Bundesliga.

The MLS offseason officially begins on Monday, Dec. 9, with the half-day trade window. On Wednesday, Dec. 11, the MLS Expansion Draft takes place with San Diego FC joining MLS next season. Free Agency and End-of-Year Waivers open on Dec. 12, followed by the Re-Entry Process, Stage 1, on Dec. 13. For a full breakdown of the MLS offseason calendar, click here.

The 19 LAFC players currently under contract for 2025:

GOALKEEPERS: Hugo Lloris, Thomas Hasal, David Ochoa

DEFENDERS: Luca Bombino, Omar Campos, Maxime Chanot, Lorenzo Dellavalle, Ryan Hollingshead, Sergi Palencia, Eddie Segura

MIDFIELDERS: Mateusz Bogusz, Timothy Tillman, David Martínez

FORWARDS: Tomás Ángel, Denis Bouanga, Olivier Giroud, Cristian Olivera, Nathan Ordaz, Adrian Wibowo

