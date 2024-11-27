Houston Dynamo FC Confirm Roster Decisions Heading into Offseason
November 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - After today's deadline to submit all contract option decisions to the MLS League Office, Houston Dynamo FC can confirm roster decisions following the 2024 season. In addition to the initial decisions announced on November 6, the Dynamo enter the offseason with 22 players on the roster after exercising the 2025 contract option on one player and declining options for four players.
Houston exercised 2025 contract options for the following player: GK Andrew Tarbell
Houston declined 2025 contract options for the following four players: MF Latif Blessing GK Steve Clark DF Daniel Steres DF Tate Schmitt
Houston's updated roster can be found below listed alphabetically by position:
Goalkeepers (1): Andrew Tarbell
Defenders (6): Ethan Bartlow, Griffin Dorsey, Franco Escobar, Micael, Kieran Sargeant, Erik Sviatchenko
Midfielders (6): Artur, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Sebastian Kowalczyk, Brooklyn Raines, Sebastian Rodriguez, Jefferson Valverde
Forwards (9): Stephen Annor, Exon Arzú, Amine Bassi, Lawrence Ennali, Sebastian Ferreira, Aliyu Ibrahim, Ezequiel Ponce, Nelson Quiñónes, Gabe Segal
