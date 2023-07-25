Whitecaps Cut Down by TinCaps

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps fell silent on offense as a late rally and critical errors helped the Fort Wayne TinCaps capitalize late in a 4-1 loss in front of 6,199 fans Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps finished just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position, striking out 11 times in the contest. Meanwhile, West Michigan committed three errors in the ninth inning as the TinCaps plated three runs to secure the victory.

Whitecaps starter Spencer Turnbull impressed in his first rehab appearance with West Michigan, posting two scoreless innings with a strikeout. At the same time, TinCaps starter and top-5 Padres prospect Robbie Snelling posted six scoreless frames with nine strikeouts as first baseman Nathan Martorella added a solo home run in the fourth inning - putting Fort Wayne in front 1-0. Despite the solo homer, 'Caps reliever Wilkel Hernandez matched the single game-high in strikeouts for West Michigan, allowing just one run through five innings with eight punchouts. The game went into the ninth inning with the TinCaps leading 1-0, as Fort Wayne exploded for three insurance runs - featuring a two-run home run for Albert Fabian - taking the commanding 4-0 lead. West Michigan plated a run in the bottom of the ninth on a sacrifice fly from Josh Crouch but couldn't rally, falling by the final score of 4-1.

The TinCaps record improves to 47-44 overall and 15-10 in the second half, while the Whitecaps fall to 43-47 overall and 11-14 in the second half. Hernandez (2-7) suffers his seventh loss as Snelling (2-1) picks up his second win of the season. The 'Caps now sit four games behind Fort Wayne for first place in the Midwest League East Division. The three errors committed by West Michigan tie the most in a single game this year.

