Carr Activated from 7-Day IL; Sharpe Reinstated from 60-Day IL, Released

July 25, 2023







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. LHP Jordan Carr has been reinstated off the 7-day IL and is active immediately. LHP Zarion Sharpe has been reinstated off the 60-day IL and has been released. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with two on the injured list and one on the Development List.

Cedar Rapids begins a six-game series on the road against Wisconsin tonight at 6:40.

